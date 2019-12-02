Police: U-Haul chase goes through Little Rock's River Market district; driver showed 'disregard for public safety'

A moving truck led police on a chase over the Interstate 30 bridge and into Little Rock’s River Market district early Saturday, according to authorities.

The pursuit began when an officer tried to stop a U-Haul box truck in the 4100 block of Landers Road, a North Little Rock arrest report states. The truck fled, driving west on I-40 before taking the Little Rock exit onto I-30.

Crossing the Arkansas River, the U-Haul turned into the River Market area, running red lights and stop signs, "showing a disregard for public safety," authorities said, before the pursuit ended on I-30 westbound at 3rd Street.

The driver, 39-year-old Odis Julius Harris, was arrested at about 2 a.m., the report states. Harris was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where an online jail roster showed he remained late Monday morning.

He faces charges of fleeing, refusal to submit to arrest, failure to appear and probation revocation, the roster shows. Harris is set to appear in court at 8 a.m. Tuesday.