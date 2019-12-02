VOLLEYBALL

Gillen named to all-freshman team

Jillian Gillen of the University of Arkansas was named to the SEC's all-freshman team Sunday. She is Arkansas' first selection to the team since 2015.

Gillen was named freshman of the week twice and had 423 kills to lead the Razorbacks. She had a career-high 31 kills against Ole Miss, and had three matches with at least 28 kills.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Stanley's layup keys victory for Hendrix

Seth Stanley made the go-ahead layup with 30 seconds left to give Hendrix College a 67-66 victory over Louisiana College in the Millsaps Classic in Jackson, Miss.

Hendrix (4-4) overcame a 45-33 halftime deficit by shooting 53.9% from the floor in the second half and holding Louisiana College to 28.0% during the second half.

Stanley and Rod Cummings led Hendrix with 16 points. Kae'ron Baker led Louisiana College (2-2) with 16 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix falls in Mississippi

Hendrix College trailed for most of the game in a 68-56 loss to Austin College (Texas) on Sunday in the Millsaps Classic in Jackson, Miss.

Hendrix trailed 15-13 after the first quarter, 34-26 at halftime and 53-47 after three quarters.

Ali Isbell led Hendrix (2-4) with 12 points, and Caroline Wendt had 11. Reagan Chiaverini led Austin with 20 points.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 12/02/2019