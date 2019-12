Watson gives and receives vs. Patriots

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson dives past New England outside linebacker Elandon Roberts to score the first receiving touch- down of his career in a 28-22 victory over the Patriots on Sunday in Houston. Watson also threw for three touchdown passes.

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson threw three touchdown passes and had the first TD reception of his career, and the Houston Texans frustrated Tom Brady in a 28-22 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Texans Coach and former Patriots assistant Bill O'Brien got his first victory in six tries against New England Coach Bill Belichick. It was Houston's second victory over the Patriots and first since Jan. 3, 2010.

Watson had 234 yards passing and threw touchdown passes of 14, 13 and 35 yards as Houston (8-4) built a 21-3 lead.

Brady completed two of his three TD passes in the final four minutes to pull within six. A Patriots (10-2) player got a hand on Jake Bailey's onside kick attempt with 50 seconds remaining, but the ball bounced out of bounds.

James White had a 12-yard reception for New England's first touchdown late in the third quarter, but Watson grabbed the first reception of his career on a flip from DeAndre Hopkins on a trick play with about 10 minutes left to make it 28-9. Watson took the snap and handed off to Duke Johnson, and he gave the ball to Hopkins on a reverse to the right. Hopkins tossed to Watson on an option near the sideline, and Watson dived into the end zone for a 6-yard score.

The Patriots entered needing a win to be the first AFC team to clinch a playoff spot after Oakland's loss to Kansas City earlier in the day. Instead, they struggled to sustain drives, and Brady often looked upset on a night he was 24 of 47. He threw an interception and was sacked three times, hit on 12 other occasions and was seen yelling at his receivers on the sideline after a drive with several incompletions in the first half. He finished with 326 yards.

Brady connected with White again with about four minutes left, but the two-point conversion failed as New England trailed 28-15. The Patriots attempted an onside kick after that, and Houston recovered but couldn't move the ball and had to punt.

Brady threw a 20-yard touchdown to Julian Edelman that cut the lead to six with 50 seconds left. But the Patriots couldn't recover a second onside kick, and Houston ran out the clock.

There were about seven minutes left in the third quarter when the Patriots went for it on fourth and 1, but Johnathan Joseph broke up a pass intended for Mohamed Sanu.

On the next drive, Houston had a touchdown reception by Will Fuller called back after a review. It didn't matter much as the Texans got a 35-yard touchdown on a nearly identical route by Kenny Stills on the next play to push the lead to 21-3.

New England sustained a drive for the first time since its opening possession when White grabbed his 12-yard touchdown from Brady late in the third. Kai Forbath missed the extra point to leave the Patriots down 21-9. Forbath was signed Friday to replace Nick Folk, who was released after having an emergency appendectomy.

