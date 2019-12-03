Arkansas city to rename street to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

A street sign for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta is shown in this 2003 file photo. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)

JONESBORO — Officials in a northeast Arkansas city have voted to rename a street in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. following months of spirited debate.

The Jonesboro City Council on Monday approved converting Commercial Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The vote comes after the council formed a committee in June to address the issue after some council members opposed renaming Johnson Avenue after the civil rights leader.

NAACP Craig County Chapter President Emma Agnew said the gesture is about the idea of inclusion and about honoring someone who gave people hope.

The Arkansas' Department of Transportation is planning an $32.2 million expansion of Commercial Drive from a two-lane road. The project calls for turning the street into a major arterial route that will link Johnson Avenue to Interstate 555.