Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas city to rename street to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:56 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A street sign for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta is shown in this 2003 file photo. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)

JONESBORO — Officials in a northeast Arkansas city have voted to rename a street in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. following months of spirited debate.

The Jonesboro City Council on Monday approved converting Commercial Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The vote comes after the council formed a committee in June to address the issue after some council members opposed renaming Johnson Avenue after the civil rights leader.

NAACP Craig County Chapter President Emma Agnew said the gesture is about the idea of inclusion and about honoring someone who gave people hope.

The Arkansas' Department of Transportation is planning an $32.2 million expansion of Commercial Drive from a two-lane road. The project calls for turning the street into a major arterial route that will link Johnson Avenue to Interstate 555.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT