Authorities investigate report of Arkansas murder suspect in Georgia

U.S. Marshals are investigating a tip that Jory Worthen, who is wanted in connection to the deaths of his girlfriend and her son, was seen in Sylvester, Georgia at a Shell station Monday night, authorities said.

“There was a tip that we have been made aware of, of a sighting in Georgia,” Camden Police Department spokesperson Dana Wetherbee said. “We have contacted the U.S. Marshals and the marshals are following up on that tip.”

A Facebook post from Gonzalez Bonding Company in Georgia states that Worthen was seen with a black male with dreadlocks driving a a late-model, red Camaro.

Worthen was reportedly wearing dark jeans, a black T-shirt and a blue ball cap. The post also states that he was clean shaven and had longer dark-colored hair.

Police said that on June 25, the bodies of Alyssa Cannon, 20, and her 4-year-old son, Marshall Braydon Ray Ponder, were found at Cannon’s home at 1338 Ronald Drive in Camden. Worthen and Cannon were dating.

An August alert from Alaska state police noted that Worthen had not been seen in months.

“Worthen has not been seen since June 22, and the Marshals have information leading them to focus their search in the Western U.S. and Canada,” the alert read.

Worthen stands about 6 foot 2 and weighs 157 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has multiple tattoos over his arms and torso, several on the underside of both forearms near his elbows. On the underside of his right forearm are the words “Matthew 7:6.” He has a tattoo on his right hand, as well as a skull with wings on his chest and barbed wire on his left bicep.

Anyone with information regarding Worthen's location is advised to contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-800-336-0102, or submit tips confidentially online at usmarshals.gov/tips. There is a $7,000 reward for information leading to Worthen’s arrest.

Montez Charles-Xavier Woods, 22, was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution for allegedly aiding Worthen in the days after the murders. A police affidavit says that Woods provided Worthen with $400 on June 27 near Chidester, Arkansas. Woods is currently being held in Ouachita County jail on a $100,000. His next court date is Dec. 12.