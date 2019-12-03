Child pornography charges against former Conway police officer dropped

Child pornography charges that had been filed against a former Conway police officer were dropped last week, Faulkner County prosecuting attorney Carol Crews said.

Dustin O’Dell was charged in 2015 with four counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting child sex.

The case ended in a mistrial in 2018 after the jury deadlocked at 10-2, court records show.

“Due to the jury not being able to reach a verdict and after consultation with our expert witness concerning aspects of the case and discussions without our office about evidentiary matters we are electing not to proceed with the trial and make a motion to nolle pros,” the state said in court, according to Crews.

Crews said if more evidence comes to light, charges could be refiled.