Cleveland Browns release former Razorback Chris Smith

In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, whose girlfriend was killed tragically in September. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith, a former Arkansas Razorback, whose girlfriend was killed in a roadside accident in September.

Smith spent the past two seasons with Cleveland. He did not play in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh despite the Browns being short-handed on the defensive line with Myles Garrett out due to an indefinite suspension.

Smith's girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was struck and killed by a car on Sept. 11 while standing on the side of a highway after Smith's car had swerved and crashed.

The 27-year-old Smith was not injured. He played against the New York Jets a few days later to honor Cordero, who had recently given birth to the couple's first child.

Smith played in nine games this season. The Browns signed him as a free agent in 2018 after one season with Cincinnati. He played three years in Jacksonville.