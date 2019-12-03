COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Monday

Carol of Lights

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present the annual Carol of Lights holiday program at 5:45 p.m. in the Arkansas Hall Auditorium. The event will feature live music, Santa and more. The program is free and open to the public.

Christmas Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Band will present its annual Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

Toddler Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to Toddler Story Time at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, rhymes, flannel stories, board books and fun with instruments.

Classic Games

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to play classic card games at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Master Gardeners

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Master Gardeners program titled How to Decorate Plants for the Holidays at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Tuesday

A Service of Lessons and Carols

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will present A Service of Lessons and Carols at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The service is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5128.

Cedar Mountain Singers Concert

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Cedar Mountain Singers will present the concert Here We Come a-Caroling at 7:30 p.m. at the Woodlands Auditorium. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit cmshsv.org.

Winter Story Time

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to a winter story time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The program will feature songs, books and Christmas-themed crafts.

Master Builder Challenge

BENTON — Children in kindergarten through the third grade are invited to the Master Builder Challenge at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Children in grades seven through 12 are invited to Table-Top Teens at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Teen Cooking Club

BRYANT — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to learn cooking techniques at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Tween Tuesday

BENTON — Children in grades four through seven are invited to create art, play games and perform science experiments at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Open Makerspace

BENTON/BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to the Makerspace to design 3-D print, practice sewing, laminate something or work on any project from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton or at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Evening Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to develop literacy skills with stories and songs at the Evening Story Time at 5:30 at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Saline County Library Writers

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to join the Saline County Library Writers at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

English-Language Class

BENTON — All ages are invited to an English-language class at 7 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Fall Planetarium Show

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present Seasons of Light at 7 p.m. in the Planetarium. Admission is $3 per person or $1 per student with a current student ID. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call (870) 230-5162.

Wednesday

Sugar Scrub Workshop

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to learn the basic techniques for making a sugar scrub at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to Making It Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There will be a new feature project each week, but attendees are free to go off-project. All projects will be appropriate for beginners, with options to add advanced techniques for more experienced crafters.

Crafting With a Cause

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit, crochet, loom-knit or weave from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Christmas Crafts

BRYANT — Children in kindergarten through the second grade are invited to make Christmas crafts at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Thursday

Family Story Time

BENTON — Children of all ages and their caregivers are invited to the Family Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water.

Friday

Art Exhibit and Reception

HOT SPRINGS — The December exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., on Friday through Dec. 31, will feature paintings by Dolores Justus, Sammy Peters, Laura Raborn, Tony Saladino, Rebecca Thompson and Elizabeth Weber, along with photography by Beverly Buys, sculpture by Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, woodwork by Gene Sparling, original jewelry and more. An opening reception will begin at 5 p.m. Friday in conjunction with the monthly Gallery Walk in downtown Hot Springs. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call (501) 321-2335.

Magnify the Lord

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Village Bible Church Choir will present a concert titled Magnify the Lord at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the church at 100 Ponderosa Way. For more information, visit vbchsv.org.

Children’s Theater Program

BENTON — Children ages 9 to 12 are invited to the Children’s Theater Program at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will introduce children to beginning acting techniques. Registration and reading skills are required.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

HOT SPRINGS — The Arlington Hotel and Resort Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. at The Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa. The event will feature photos with Santa, refreshments and more.

Saturday

Kiwanis Club Holiday Market

MALVERN — The Malvern Area Kiwanis Club Holiday Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Malvern Boys & Girls Club, 1840 W. Moline St. Admission is $1 and includes a raffle ticket. Pictures with Santa will be available from noon to 1 p.m.

for $5 per photo, provided at the event. Concessions may be purchased. For more information, call Lauren McClard at (501) 467-1365.

Adult Self-Defense Class

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a free self-defense class hosted by All-Star Martial Arts at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Family Self-Defense Class

BENTON — Children ages 5 and older and their caregivers are invited to a free self-defense class hosted by All-Star Martial Arts at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

The Witness Passion Play

HOT SPRINGS — Arkansas’ Musical Passion Play: The Witness will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Hot Springs Convention Center’s Horner Hall. The program is free and open to the public.

Christmas on the Square

SHERIDAN — The Grant County Chamber of Commerce will present Christmas on the Square from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Sheridan. The event will feature reading at the library, an art show at the Malvern National Bank, pop up shops, a food drive and more.

Santa in the Park

BENTON — The fifth annual Santa in the Park will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the River Center, 1069-1585 Airlane Drive. The event will feature pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, carriage rides, vendors and more.

Running of the Elves 5K

BRYANT — The second annual Running of the Elves 5K will begin at 8 a.m. at the Bryant Stadium. For more information, visit runsignup.com/race/AR/Bryant/RunningoftheElves5K1M.

Run Run Rudolph 5K

BENTON — Benton Parks and Recreation will present the Run Run Rudolph 5K and Fun Run from 7-10 a.m. at Riverside Park, 1800 Citizens Drive.

Ongoing

Garvan Woodland Gardens Holiday Lights

HOT SPRINGS — The Garvan Woodland Gardens Holiday Lights display will begin daily at 4 p.m. through Dec. 31 at

550 Arkridge Road. Admission is $15 per person, $5 for children ages 4-12 and free for members with a current membership card.

Full Circle Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University’s Russell Fine Arts Gallery, 1100 Henderson St., is hosting Full Circle, an exhibit featuring mixed-media works by Houston-based artist Laura Tyagi. Her work incorporates painting, printmaking, paper sculpture, origami, and assemblage and installation. The exhibit will continue through Wednesday. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 230-5036.

Photography Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts and the OBU Rogers Department of Communications will co-host the exhibit More Than History, More Than Land, photographs by Chris Ocken, through Friday in the Hammons Gallery. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (501) 245-5559.

Saline County Toastmasters

BENTON — The Saline County Toastmasters meet at noon Thursdays at Parkview United Methodist Church, 514 N. Border St. The meetings are open to visitors. For more information, call (501) 940-6803.

Democratic Party Meeting

BENTON — The Democratic Party of Saline County meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at 101 S. Market St. For more information, email saline@arkdems.org.

Veterans Meeting

BENTON — A veterans meeting takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments are served.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meeting

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. The widowed men and women in the group share grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Simmons and Stephens Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Pen and Paint: The Art of Gary Simmons and Richard Stephens will be on display at the Hot Springs Convention Center until Jan. 3. Simmons and Stephens are both residents of Hot Springs. For more information, call Mary Zunick at (501) 321-2027.

Upcoming

Carols From Around the World

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines, 275 Asturias Drive, will present Our Christmas Gift: Carols From Around The World at 3 p.m. Dec. 8.

Hot Springs Christmas Parade

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in historic downtown Hot Springs. The event will feature Santa’s worker elves, marching bands, Santa and more.

Sounds of the Season Concert

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Village Chorale will present the Sounds of the Season concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd. For more information, visit hsvticketsales.com.

Holiday Concert

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Concert Band will present a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd. Tickets are $12. For more information or to reserve seating, visit hsvticketsales.com.

Go Sing It on the Mountain Concert

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Barcelona Road Baptist Church, 390 Barcelona Road, will present a concert titled Go Sing It on the Mountain, featuring the choir, soloists and an instrumental ensemble, at 6:30 p.m Dec. 13. The concert is free and open to the public.

Chocolate Festival

HOT SPRINGS — The Cooperative Christian Ministries and Clinic will present the 16th annual Chocolate Festival from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Embassy Suites. Tickets much be purchased in advance. For more information or to reserve seating, call (501) 318-1153.

