Double shooting in northeast Arkansas leaves 1 in serious condition; suspect, 23, arrested

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Police arrested a 23-year-old Jonesboro man after two people were struck by gunfire on Monday, seriously injuring one.
Officers responding to a report of gunfire on Melrose Street in Jonesboro at about 1:30 p.m. found the two gunshot victims, a Facebook post by the city’s police department states.
While one victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, the other was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, authorities said.
Police said they arrested Lavardius Dionte Booker and transported him to Craighead County jail. Booker remained in jail Tuesday morning on a first-degree battery charge, according to an online jail roster. No bond was listed.
