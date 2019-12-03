Follow live: Razorbacks host Austin Peay

Arkansas 7, Austin Peay 5 - 16:00 left first half

It feels like the Razorbacks have gotten off to a sluggish start, but they lead by two at the first stoppage in play. The Governors scored the first five points of the game, but Arkansas responded.

Jimmy Whitt has knocked down a pair of midrange jumpers in the early going, and Isaiah Joe hit his first 3 from the right wing. Potentially a good sign that Joe sees the ball go down in the first four minutes. He is now shooting 45 percent (9 of 20) beyond the arc from the right wing this season.

Pre-game

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Desi Sills, Jimmy Whitt, Mason Jones and Adrio Bailey.

Jones, who according to coach Eric Musselman has been dealing with an injured shoulder, is back in the starting lineup tonight after missing Saturday's game against Northern Kentucky. Jones is the Razorbacks' leading scorer, averaging 18.5 points per game on 50 percent from the floor and 29 percent from 3-point range.

Interested to see how Arkansas plans to defend Terry Taylor of Austin Peay. Slowing the star is something the Razorbacks have done this season with the exception of Dantez Walton on Saturday. He scored an efficient 30.

Austin Peay's starters: Jordyn Adams (6-3), Terry Taylor (6-5), Antwuan Butler (6-0), Eli Abaev (6-8) and Evan Hinson (6-4).

Taylor is the player to watch for the Governors. He takes 32.1 percent of Austin Peay's shots when on the floor and has finished 64 percent of his looks inside the arc this season. Taylor enters tonight averaging 23.3 points per game. He scored a season-high 37 points against Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 23 and 25 against South Carolina State last Monday.

As a team, the Governors rank in the top 15 nationally in offensive rebound rate (37 percent), but, oddly, are 343rd in allowing offensive rebounds, according to KenPom. Opponents have also shot 37.8 percent from 3-point range against Austin Peay. That is a key tonight as well as Arkansas looks to get on track from distance.