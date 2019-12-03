Hog-shaped smoker 'Big Frank' found, owners say

A drone shot of Big Frank, which was stolen Monday. - Photo by Courtesy of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

After Big Frank went missing Monday, its owner doubted the thief would be able to hide the giant meat smoker for long — and he was right.

Big Frank, the beloved, hog-shaped smoker, was located Tuesday at a property off Pitts Road, near Jennings Road, according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

Owner Buddy Rhoads said someone near that property had seen reports of the smoker going missing and called authorities after she noticed the 14-foot-tall, 20-foot-long smoker.

The sheriff’s office flew a drone overhead Tuesday to verify Big Frank was behind a locked gate, and Rhoads said authorities are getting a search warrant to enter the property and retrieve the smoker.

Rhoads said he intends to press charges in the case.

Big Frank is usually kept in a secured parking lot, Rhoads said Monday, but it was outside his home Sunday night and Monday morning because he was working on repairs.

The smoker stays on a trailer, so Rhoads said all anyone needed to do was to hitch the trailer to a truck or large vehicle to tow away Big Frank.

The smoker was originally owned by Arkansas philanthropist Jennings Osborne.

Rhoads and his wife, Dena, bought it several years ago after Osborne's death, hoping to combine Rhoads' talent as a champion competitive barbecue chef with the novelty of Big Frank to raise money for charity — a way to do good and keep the spirit of Osborne's philanthropy alive.

Rhoads said nothing cooked on Big Frank — whether it's pulled pork, ribs or chicken wings — is sold for a profit, and organizations that have recently benefited from the smoker's proceeds include Arkansas Children's Hospital and the Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled, through Hawgs for a Cause.

"We are using this as our way of giving back," Rhoads said. "I figured I would take my talents and put them to a charitable use."