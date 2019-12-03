House report to outline evidence for impeachment; Trump calls effort 'unpatriotic'

President Donald and first lady Melania Trump arrive at London Stansted Airport to attend the NATO summit, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The House is poised to release an impeachment report outlining evidence of what it calls Donald Trump's wrongdoing toward Ukraine, findings that will push Congress toward a debate over whether the 45th president should be removed from office.

Democrats on the Intelligence Committee are making the case that Trump engaged in behavior violating his oath of office and, in the course of their investigation, obstructed Congress by stonewalling the proceedings. Republicans are defending the president in a rebuttal claiming Trump never intended to pressure Ukraine when he asked for a "favor" — investigations of Democrats and Joe Biden. They say the military aid the White House was withholding was not being used as leverage, as Democrats claim, and besides the $400 million was ultimately released, although only after a congressional outcry.

Trump at the opening of a NATO leaders' meeting in London on Tuesday criticized the impeachment push as "unpatriotic" and "a bad thing for our country."

The findings being released Tuesday will lay the foundation for the House Judiciary Committee to assess potential articles of impeachment starting Wednesday, presenting a history-making test of political judgment with a case that is dividing Congress and the country.

Trump said he will not watch the judiciary panel's hearing, saying it's "all nonsense, they're just wasting their time."

Democrats once hoped to sway Republicans to consider Trump's removal, but they are now facing the prospect of an ever-hardening partisan split over the swift-moving proceedings on impeaching the president.

The Intelligence Committee's is expected to vote on the report later Tuesday in a closed-door session.

The findings are expected to forcefully make the Democrats' case that Trump engaged in what Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., calls impeachable "wrongdoing and misconduct" in pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden and Democrats while withholding military aid to the ally.

For Republicans offering an early rebuttal ahead of the report's public release, the proceedings are simply a "hoax," with Trump insisting he did nothing wrong and his GOP allies in line behind him. Trump tweeted his daily complaints about it all and then added a suggestive, if impractical, question: "Can we go to Supreme Court to stop?"

Trump criticized the House for pushing forward with the proceedings while he was overseas, a breach of political decorum that traditionally leaves partisan differences at the water's edge.

He predicted Republicans would actually benefit from the impeachment effort against him.

