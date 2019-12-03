• Demorrist Shaw, 18, said he was at his grandmother's house in Spanish Fort, Ala., when he saw flames shooting from a neighbor's home, prompting him to rush across the street and kick down the door to rescue a sleeping 83-year-old man.

• Connie Sue Clabo, a former bank vice president of loan operations from Pigeon Forge, Tenn., who pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $600,000 between 2013 and 2018, blamed the theft on her low pay, saying she wasn't being sufficiently paid for her hard work, authorities said.

• Jennifer Cummings and her sister, Adia, daughters of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings, are supporting their father's longtime aide Harry Spikes over other candidates for the Maryland seat, including Maya Rockeymore Cummings, who is their stepmother and Elijah Cummings' second wife.

• Wenhan Huang of Milton, Mass., was outside doing yard work when an evacuation slide, which had fallen from a passing jetliner as it prepared to land at Boston's Logan airport, crashed onto his yard, snapping branches off his Japanese maple.

• Vince Furtick, grandfather of a 9-year-old Williston, S.C., boy who was accidentally killed by his father while rabbit hunting, said a decision by the family to donate the boy's organs, including his liver and kidneys, has saved the lives of three other children.

• Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, rescued after being stranded in the Australian Outback for 12 days when her car got bogged down in a riverbed, was being treated at a hospital in Alice Springs for dehydration and exposure as the search continued for two companions, police said.

• Tony Mancuso, sheriff of Calcasieu Parish, La., apologized and said his office is investigating after deputies stormed a house belonging to a 79-year-old pastor and his retired schoolteacher wife while executing a warrant that listed the wrong address for a wanted man.

• Ken Stiles, a sheriff's office corporal in Haywood County, N.C., climbed onto a roof so he could cut down a hammock to free an elk that had gotten its antlers entangled when it and other elk went to a man's yard to eat apples.

• Kentarias Gowans, 20, of Flowery Branch, Ga., faces aggravated assault and other charges after he told his boss that he was too intoxicated to work his restaurant job, then showed up anyway and demanded money as he held a gun to a co-worker's head, according to police.

