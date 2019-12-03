PHOTO: Man took envelope containing $5,000 from Little Rock bank counter, police say

Police said this photo from surveillance footage shows a man who took an envelope containing $5,000 from a bank counter.

Little Rock police say officers are searching for a man who stole $5,000 that had been left on a counter inside a bank.

On Nov. 21, a woman went to the Bank of America at 8200 Geyer Springs Road with $5,000 in an envelope, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. She filled out a deposit slip, and when she took it to the teller, she left the money on a table.

By the time she went back to retrieve the envelope, the cash was gone, the report said.

Police said investigators are working to identify and locate a man seen on surveillance footage taking the envelope.