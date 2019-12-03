• The woman who says she was a trafficking victim made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 is asking the British public to support her quest for justice. Virginia Roberts Giuffre tells BBC Panorama in an interview broadcast Monday that people "should not accept this as being OK." In her first British television interview on the topic, Giuffre describes how she says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein beginning in 2001 and made to have sex with Andrew three times, including once in London. "This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys' royalty," Giuffre tells the program. Andrew, 59, has categorically denied having sex with Giuffre and apologized for his association with Epstein, who died in prison in August in what New York City officials said was a suicide. Andrew, who said in a recent interview that he had never met Giuffre, has stepped down from royal duties "for the foreseeable future" because of his friendship with Epstein and the allegations of sexual wrongdoing with an underage girl. In her BBC interview, Giuffre says she danced with Andrew at a London nightclub before having sex with him. "It was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me," she said. "His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere, I was just like grossed out from it, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine [Maxwell] would have expected from me." She said that Maxwell told her she would have to do for Andrew what she had done for Epstein, meaning she would have to have sex with the prince. "That just made me sick," Giuffre said.

• Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is now a member of the U.S. Naval Academy's Board of Visitors. Spicer was sworn in Monday during a board meeting in Annapolis, Md. The board reviews the state of morale and discipline at the academy and its curriculum and fiscal affairs. It includes members of Congress. Spicer holds a master's degree from the Naval War College in Rhode Island. He served as press secretary for President Donald Trump when he came into office. He resigned from the job in July 2017. The president announced he was nominating Spicer to serve on the board in July.

