No. 1 new again; Michigan arrives

Louisville forward Jordan Nwora (33) reaches for the ball as he tries to knock it away from Western Kentucky guard Taveion Hollingsworth (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Louisville is the latest No. 1 after an unexpected loss by Duke, and Michigan matched a record by debuting at No. 4.

A season of parity is taking a toll in The Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Louisville became the fourth team in five weeks to claim the top spot, receiving 48 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel in the men's basketball poll released Monday.

No. 2 Kansas, coming off the Maui Invitational title, had three first-place votes, and No. 5 Virginia received five. Maryland rose to No. 3 -- the Terrapins' highest ranking since hitting No. 2 in 2015-16 -- in a week when every spot in the poll changed from last week.

Michigan (7-0) knocked off Iowa State, No. 7 North Carolina and No. 9 Gonzaga to win the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas. The Wolverines were rewarded with nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked in the history of the poll that dates to 1949.

Not a bad first season under former Michigan star Juwan Howard.

"I'm sure we're on the map now," Howard said. "A lot of teams are looking and seeing Michigan as a name that's out there. When you beat teams like Creighton and Iowa State as well as North Carolina and Gonzaga, you're no longer under the radar."

Louisville wasn't exactly under the radar after opening the preseason poll at No. 5. The Cardinals (7-0) made a steady climb to No. 2 and moved to the top spot when previous No. 1 Duke lost at home to Stephen F. Austin. Duke dropped to No. 10 after its 150-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents ended in Durham.

Louisville has its first No. 1 ranking since 2013 -- the year the Cardinals won the national title -- after beating Akron and Western Kentucky last week. The only other time Louisville was ranked No 1 was in 2009.

"There's no team that's arrived. No team's arrived," Cardinals Coach Chris Mack said. "A lot of people are saying that we haven't played anybody. A lot of people are saying we're not there. Maybe we aren't deserving. I don't care."

The record for most teams at No. 1 is seven, set in 1983, so this season is already more than halfway there. Another jumble could come next Monday because of a slate of huge games this week, including Michigan at Louisville today.

"So many good teams, not very many great teams," Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said. "Everybody's got question marks. Everybody's got things to try to deal with, and I don't think any of us know where anybody is right now. Very good might be the key word. Great might be out of the equation right now."

Kansas was No. 3 in the preseason poll and dropped to fifth after a season-opening loss to Duke. The Jayhawks (6-1) have been on a roll since them, culminating last week with their third Maui Invitational title.

Kansas used its size up front to beat up on Chaminade, BYU and Dayton to add to the Maui titles it won in 1996 and 2015.

"I'm not sure the win will have a ton to do with what we do going forward," Jayhawks Coach Bill Self said. "It's still November and I would like to think that that automatically puts us in a very good or favorable position, but if you don't play well against Colorado, a top-20 team, next Saturday then this probably didn't mean as much."

Sports on 12/03/2019