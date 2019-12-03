NWA outdoor briefs

Trees bound for lake

Anglers fishing at Swepco Lake near Gentry will notice habitat improvement work today through Friday at the lake and the surrounding forest.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Southwestern Electric Power Co. are thinning trees on power company land to create a healthier forest and sinking those trees into the lake for fish habitat.

The work shouldn't affect fishing or use of the parking lot and boat ramp, said Jon Stein, area fisheries biologist with Game and Fish.

Commission reports deer harvest

Arkansas' total deer harvest so far is 146,215 as of Wednesday for all seasons combined.

Modern gun deer season ended Sunday, but will open again Dec. 26-28. Second segment of muzzle-loader season is Dec. 14-16. Youth modern gun season is Jan. 4-5. Archery deer season runs through Feb. 29.

Trails temporarily close

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed Wednesday through Sunday during the park's limited permit modern gun deer hunt.

Trails will also close Jan. 11-12 for the park's youth modern gun hunt.

Open trails include the Ozark Plateau trail near the visitor center, Historic Van Winkle Trail and Tunnel Connector Trail.

For details call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Lakes stocked for trout fishing

Area lakes in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's community fishing program have been stocked with rainbow trout for winter fishing.

Lake Atalanta in Rogers received 1,150 trout, Murphy Park in Springdale received 380 and Lake Springdale was stocked with 750 trout.

Wells Lake near Fort Smith got 900 trout, and Carol Ann Cross pond near Fort Smith got 380.

The daily limit is five trout. Anglers 16 and older must have an Arkansas fishing license and trout permit.

The lakes will be restocked periodically through mid-February to maintain good fishing. For stocking information, call the Game and Fish trout stocking hotline, 866-540-3474.

Work closes trail section

The Ruddick's Field portion of the trail system at Pea Ridge National Military Park will be closed through March 31 because of project work near the trail. All other trails will remain open.

City to host running conference

Fayetteville will host the U.S. Trail Running Conference on Oct. 21-24, 2020.

Experience Fayetteville and the city's Parks and Recreation Department worked to bring the conference to Fayetteville. It will be the first time the conference has been held in Arkansas. Historically it's held in Colorado or California.

Informal trail runs will take place at Mount Sequoyah and Mount Kessler.

The conference provides information for race directors to grow and develop successful trail races. It allows trail runners to share tips to excel in the sport.

Winter series welcomes anglers

Beaver Lake Winter Series bass tournaments have started, with six tournaments remaining. Dates are Dec. 8, Dec. 29, Jan. 5, Jan. 19 and Feb. 2. The classic is Feb. 8-9.

Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. out of Prairie Creek park. There is a $25 membership fee per angler. Entry fee is $50 per tournament. Entry fee for the classic is $100. Entries must be paid by 3 p.m. the Friday before each tournament. Pay at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers.

For details call or text 479-601-5952.

