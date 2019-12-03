Off The Wire

BASEBALL

McCann doubles salary

All-Star catcher James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) agreed to a $5.4 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox on Monday, more than doubling his salary. McCann, 29, was eligible for arbitration. McCann signed a $2.5 million, one-year deal with Chicago last December after Detroit didn't offer him a contract for the 2019 season. McCann set career highs with a .273 batting average, 18 home runs and 60 RBI in his first year with the White Sox. He also was an All-Star selection for the first time. The White Sox signed free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal to a $73 million, four-year contract last month. But McCann played a pivotal role in the development of Lucas Giolito into a front-line starter, likely cementing his return to Chicago. McCann made his major-league debut in September 2014 and spent his first five seasons with Detroit, batting .240 with 40 home runs and 177 RBI in 452 games.

Reds ink Moustakas

All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a $64 million, four-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The 31-year-old could fill the Reds' hole at second base that opened when Scooter Gennett got hurt and then was traded last season. Cincinnati scored the fourth-fewest runs in the National League last season despite one of the league's most hitter-friendly ballparks. Moustakas is a first step toward fixing the offense. He hit .254 with 35 home runs and 87 RBI last season for the Milwaukee Brewers, making his third All-Star team. He began the season at second base and moved to third with Travis Shaw in a slump. Cincinnati has Eugenio Suarez at third base. Moustakas has 42 games of playoff experience with the Royals in 2014-15 and the Brewers the past two seasons.

Cubs cut Russell loose

The Chicago Cubs did not offer a 2020 contract to shortstop Addison Russell on Monday, making the 2016 All-Star a free agent one year after he was suspended for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. Russell was banned for 40 games last offseason after a series of allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy. The 25-year-old returned to the Cubs in May and batted a career-low .237 with 9 home runs, 23 RBI and a .699 OPS. Russell earned $4 million in 2019 and was likely to gain a raise in arbitration, probably to around $5 million.

Orioles trade Villar

The rebuilding Baltimore Orioles further slashed their salary payroll by trading infielder Jonathan Villar to Miami on Monday for minor-league pitcher Easton Lucas. Villar played in all 162 games last season and led the Orioles with 176 hits, 5 triples and 40 stolen bases. But Villar is eligible for arbitration and likely to earn about $10 million next year, so General Manager Mike Elias opted to trade the 28-year-old as part of a more substantial teardown. Baltimore finished last in the American League East in 2019, the first season with Elias at the helm. From the outset, Elias made it clear that the roster will be overhauled before being injected with young talent.

Montgomery, Royals agree

The Kansas City Royals and left-hander Mike Montgomery agreed to a $3.1 million contract for next season on Monday to avoid salary arbitration. Montgomery, who was drafted by the Royals, was traded to the Rays in 2012. He went on to pitch for the Seattle Mariners and Cubs before returning to Kansas City last season, when Chicago traded him for backup catcher Martin Maldonado just before the trading deadline. He wound up making 13 starts for the Royals, going 2-7 with a 4.64 ERA. The numbers were good enough for the Royals to believe Montgomery could be part of the rotation next season. Montgomery, who made $2.44 million last season, is 23-34 with a 3.83 ERA in 180 appearances.

FOOTBALL

Jags turn to Minshew

Quarterback Gardner Minshew will start Sunday when the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers. He replaces ineffective and highly paid Nick Foles after the team's fourth consecutive lopsided loss. Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Monday, one day after a 28-11 home loss to Tampa Bay in which the Jaguars (4-8) managed 242 yards, turned the ball over 4 times and were flagged a season-high 16 times for 125 yards. It was Jacksonville's 18th loss in its past 24 games. Asked whether the job would be Minshew's for the remainder of the season, Marrone said, "We're planning on him playing." Foles ended Jacksonville's first three drives Sunday with turnovers that the Buccaneers turned into touchdowns. Marrone benched Foles at halftime, trailing 25-0. Minshew, who went 4-4 as the starter while Foles recovered from a broken left collarbone suffered in the opener, rallied the team and had a chance to make it a seven-point game in the fourth quarter.

BASKETBALL

Georgetown loses 2

Georgetown sophomores James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not play for the men's basketball team the rest of the season. Coach Patrick Ewing announced Monday the two are off the roster "effective immediately." The written statement did not specify why Akinjo and LeBlanc are leaving the Hoyas, who are off to a 4-3 start. Akinjo, Georgetown's starting point guard, and LeBlanc, a front-court reserve, were two of Ewing's top players. Akinjo was averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists this season for Georgetown, which has lost two games in a row heading into a road trip that takes it to Oklahoma State on Wednesday and SMU on Saturday. LeBlanc has been averaging 7.2 points and 2.7 rebounds this season, but he appeared in only six games because he was suspended for the team's opener.

FOOTBALL

Petersen steps away from football

SEATTLE -- Washington football Coach Chris Petersen unexpectedly stepped down after six seasons at the school, with defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake promoted to take over the program.

Petersen's decision was shocking coming off a season where the Huskies went 7-5 in the regular season and are bound for a sixth consecutive bowl game under his leadership.

The school said Petersen, 55, will transition into a "leadership advisory role" within the athletic department. Petersen was 146-38 combined during his time as the head coach at Boise State and Washington. In a statement, Petersen said he'll be a "Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge."

"It has been a privilege and a professional dream fulfilled to be part of this world-class institution," Petersen said in a statement. "I will forever be grateful, honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to coach our fine young men on Montlake for these past six seasons. I thank each of them, as well as our coaches and administrative staff for the incredible commitment they've made to Husky football during my tenure."

Lake, 42, has turned down several other coaching opportunities in recent years and has seemed to be the successor to Petersen whenever he decided to step away from coaching.

"I've been dreaming of this opportunity for as long as I can remember, and I can't think of a better place to do it than in the world-class city of Seattle and at such a prestigious university with a rich football tradition," Lake said.

Photo by FR157181 AP

Chris Petersen

Sports on 12/03/2019