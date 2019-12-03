The Nation in Brief

Becky Galvan (center) and Jose Chavez console their daughter, Ashley Galvan, a 15-year-old sophomore, after a shooting Monday at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis.

Officer shoots armed Wisconsin student

MILWAUKEE -- A police officer shot an armed male student Monday morning in a classroom at a suburban Milwaukee high school after the teenager pointed a gun at officers, a police chief said.

A Waukesha South High School student informed a school resource officer that a classmate had a handgun around 10:17 a.m., Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said. He said the resource officer went to the classroom to confront the 17-year-old and move other students in the room to safety.

Waukesha police and sheriff's deputies soon arrived at the school and tried to de-escalate the situation to no avail.

"The suspect would not remove his hands from his pocket and continued to ignore officers' commands," Jack said. "The suspect removed his handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers. An officer was forced to discharge his firearm, striking the suspect."

Jack said officers performed life-saving measures on the student, who is in custody and in stable condition. The officer who shot the student is an 11-year-veteran of the Waukesha Police Department, Jack said.

No officers or other students were injured, Jack said. Police have not said whether the student ever fired his weapon. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and that they are not seeking any other suspects.

Montana governor ends presidential bid

HELENA, Mont. -- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock ended his Democratic presidential campaign Monday, becoming the third Western governor boasting executive experience and a Washington-outsider appeal to flame out in the contest.

The campaigns of Bullock, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper failed to gain momentum in a D.C.-centric race in which former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren dominated the polls for most of the past few months.

Bullock, a 53-year-old two-term governor and former attorney general, had the textbook resume for primary success in past presidential elections. He's a former labor lawyer and a gun owner whose governing record included expanding Medicaid in a red state. He touted across-the-aisle appeal, arguing he was the best bet to defeat President Donald Trump.

However, the crowded 2020 race has centered on national debates around Trump and impeachment, and the Democratic National Committee imposed tougher polling and fundraising thresholds to make the debate stage.

Bullock, who struggled to raise money, was also hobbled by his late start, announcing his candidacy in May to join nearly two dozen other Democratic candidates competing for attention and campaign donations.

"While there were many obstacles we could not have anticipated when entering this race, it has become clear that in this moment, I won't be able to break through to the top tier of this still-crowded field of candidates," Bullock said in a statement Monday.

Lawmaker to plead guilty to corruption

SAN DIEGO -- California U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter said Monday that he plans to plead guilty to misusing campaign funds and is prepared to go to jail, a reversal for the six-term Republican who had steadfastly denied wrongdoing and claimed he was the victim of a political witch hunt by federal prosecutors.

Hunter had pleaded innocent, but in an interview that aired Monday he said he will change his plea at a federal court hearing today in San Diego. He said his motivation is to protect his three children from going through a trial.

"It's hard enough being the kids of a public figure. I think it's time for them to live life outside the spotlight," Hunter, 42, said in an interview with San Diego TV station KUSI.

His wife, Margaret, also was charged in the case and in June accepted a plea deal that called for her to testify against her husband.

Hunter said he will plead guilty to one count of misuse of campaign funds. Federal prosecutors accused the Hunters of spending more than $250,000 in campaign money for golf outings, plane tickets and a family vacation to Italy, as well as household items.

Home invader kills man, wounds police

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Murder and other charges are being sought against a man accused of shooting three officers and killing a 22-year-old father after taking him hostage inside his home, authorities said Monday.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said there was no apparent connection between the jailed suspect and Christopher Neal, who was killed. Neal was at his Comstock Township home Sunday night with his wife and daughter when the suspect broke in.

The law enforcement officers were injured but none critically during the 40-minute ordeal.

Despite many rounds fired by the suspect, Fuller said officers didn't return fire "because they were worried about other victims." Police say they heard gunfire inside the home before they went in and were shot. The suspect was captured as he tried to flee.

Photo by AP/Kalamazoo Gazette/EMIL LIPPE

An officer works Monday at a home in Comstock Township, Mich., where authorities say a suspect killed a man before wounding several law enforcement officers Sunday night.

