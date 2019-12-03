PLAYER OF THE WEEK Saints turn to Wiedemann

Shiloh Christian's passing game is widely known, but the Saints can attack opponents with a power running game as well.

Nashville found out the hard way during a 49-27 loss to the Saints in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs at Champions Stadium. Shiloh Christian (13-0) advances to the state semifinals at Crossett (9-3), which eliminated two-time defending state champion Arkadelphia 28-27 last week.

TOP PERFORMERS Week 13 • RYKER MARTIN Ozark quarterback scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Hillbillies to a 21-14 win against Pea Ridge in the Class 4A quarterfinals. • CARLOS REYES Pea Ridge returned an interception 37 yards in the loss to Ozark. • ELI REECE Shiloh Christian quarterback was 18-of-33 for 294 yards and 1 touchdown as the Saints routed Nashville 42-27 to advance to the Class 4A state semifinals. • HUNTER WILKINSON Greenwood rushed for 219 yards on 33 carries and scored 4 touchdowns in a Class 6A semifinal loss to Searcy.

With Nashville focused to stop receivers like Truitt Tollett, who leads the state with 100 catches, Shiloh Christian unleashed its running game and the Scrappers couldn't contain it. Junior Cam Wiedemann led the way with 201 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries. Wiedemann scored on touchdown runs of 5, 20, 29, and 3 yards and he also caught four passes for 72 yards.

For his effort, Wiedemann is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

"Cam ran the ball extremely well and he was effective catching the ball as well," Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway said. "He is exactly what we needed against a physical team like Nashville."

Shiloh Christian has long built a reputation as a fast-pace, wide-open team that piles up points through the air. But Conaway has added an effective running game with Wiedemann and senior fullback Logan Raben combining for over 1,000 yards rushing on the season. That's a powerful option for Shiloh Christian when teams opt to double team receivers like Tollett, who has over 1,000 yards receiving and 27 touchdowns this season.

Wiedemann has gained 1,041 yards and 20 touchdowns on 150 carries. He's also caught 45 passes for 540 yards and two scores.

"Cam is very elusive," Conaway said. "He's developed an uncanny ability to keep his shoulders parallel and his eyes down field when he runs."

Shiloh Christian turned to Wiedemann again after Nashville pulled to within 35-27 in the fourth quarter. Wiedemann carried the ball on five of the next seven plays and scored his fourth touchdown to push the lead the 42-27 for the Saints with six minutes, 27 seconds left in the game.

