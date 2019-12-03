Prep Basketball Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Girls

Springdale High 44, Neosho, Mo. 33

The Lady Bulldogs won their opening round game of the Carl Junction Tournament, beating the host team Monday night.

Thaly Sysavanhled the way for Springdale with 20 points.

Pea Ridge 60, FS Future School 19

Pea Ridge jumped out to a 16-4 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat Future School of Fort Smith during Monday's opening round of the Golden Arrow Classic at Lavaca.

Blakelee Winn had 15 points and Aidan Mayberry added 10 for the Lady Blackhawks (5-1), who led 39-7 at halftime. Elise Ferguson had 15 to lead Future School (2-8).

Pea Ridge advances to Thursday's semifinal game against the winner of tonight's game between Paris and Mansfield.

Berryville 67, Hurley 15

Ten players scored for the Lady Bobcats in a rout of Hurley on Monda night.

Lexi Anderson led Berryville with 12 points, all in the first quarter, and Abby Thurman finished with 11.

Jasper 57, Flippin 54

Halle Emerson had 16 points to lead Jasper to a nonconference victory over Flippin.

Emma Lewis added 14 for the Lady Pirates (8-1), including hitting all six free throws in the fourth quarter as Jasper went 10 of 13 from the line in the final 8 minutes. Kaylee Reynolds had 11 and Brooklyn Flud 10 for Jasper, while Leah Still had 21 for Flippin (3-5).

Gentry 38, Cedarville 35

Gentry outscored Cedarville 15-10 in the fourth quarter as the Lady Pioneers rallied for a road nonconference victory.

Ariel Nix had 12 points to lead the Lady Pioneers (3-0), who trailed 19-14 at halftime and 24-23 after three quarters, while Emily Toland added 11. Chloe Morrow had 12 points and Katie McBroom added 10 for Cedarville (2-2)

Boys

Pea Ridge 71, FS Future School 51

Noah Peterson had 19 points to lead four Pea Ridge players in double figures as the Blackhawks defeated Future School of Fort Smith during the opening round of the Golden Arrow Classic at Lavaca.

Hunter Rains added 13 points for Pea Ridge (2-1), which led 18-8 after one quarter and 37-16 at halftime. Wes Wales and Brandon Whatley had 12 points for the Blackhawks, who return to semifinal action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Berryville 54, Reeds Spring, Mo. 37

Berryville outscored Reeds Spring 33-19 over the second and third quarters and earned a first-round victory Monday in the Forsyth (Mo.) Invitational.

J.D. Smith and Landon Chester each had 14 points for the Bobcats (3-1), who turned a 7-6 deficit into a 21-16 halftime lead and outscored Reeds Spring (0-1) 18-10 in the third quarter for a 39-26 cushion. Kade Davidson added 10 for Berryville.

