Police Beat

Recovery of ATVs leads to 2 arrests

Two men were arrested in Little Rock on Sunday in the thefts of two all-terrain vehicles from the Greenway Equipment store in Russellville.

Latavias Sharpe, 26, and Mark Mosley, 49, both of Little Rock, were charged with theft after the stolen ATVs were located outside an Exxon station on East Dixon Road near Interstate 530, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said they were notified that morning after the owner of the Greenway Equipment store called and said he had tracked the stolen vehicles to the Exxon station because they were equipped with global-positioning systems.

The stolen ATVs were found sometime before noon Sunday, and both Smen were arrested at the scene, according to an arrest report.

Both men were charged with one count of theft and held at the Pulaski County jail.

Police say woman threatened sister

A Little Rock woman was charged with aggravated assault after, police said, she threatened her sister with knives because her sister's animal had defecated inside her house.

Rebecca Rodriguez, 33, argued with her sister Sunday afternoon about "allowing animals to soil in the house," police said. During the argument, Rodriguez pulled out a knife and pointed it at her sister, according to an arrest report.

Moments later, Rodriguez grabbed a second knife and again threatened her sister.

Rodriguez was brought to the Pulaski County jail and held in lieu of $5,000 bond.

LR pursuit ends with man's arrest

Law enforcement chased a rental truck through the Little Rock River Market District early Saturday, police said.

Odis Harris, 39, of North Little Rock was driving a U-Haul truck along the 4100 block of Landers Road when a North Little Rock police officer tried to pull him over.

Harris refused to stop and got on Interstate 40, police said. Harris exited the interstate in Little Rock and began running red lights and stop signs.

Authorities caught up to Harris on Interstate 30 at Third Street and took him into custody, the report stated.

As of Monday night, Harris remained held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Metro on 12/03/2019