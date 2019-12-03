The World in Brief

Samoa says 5 die of measles in day

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Samoa's government said Monday that another five children had died within the past day from a measles outbreak, bringing the death toll from the epidemic to more than 50 as authorities race to vaccinate the entire population.

Samoa declared a national emergency last month and mandated that all 200,000 people living on the South Pacific island nation get vaccinated. The government has closed all schools and banned children from public gatherings.

In all, 53 people have died in the outbreak since late October, including one adult and two older teenagers. Most of those who have died have been babies and young infants, including 23 children aged less than 1 and 25 children aged between 1 and 4.

The government said more than 1,100 people have been admitted to hospitals since the outbreak began and about 180 people remain hospitalized. Among those hospitalized are 19 children who are in critical condition.

Samoan authorities believe the virus was first spread by a traveler from New Zealand.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her country was doing everything it could to help curb the epidemic, including sending more than 50 medical professionals and thousands of vaccines to Samoa.

U.S. diplomat says rebuked by Zambia

LUSAKA, Zambia -- The United States ambassador to Zambia says local government officials have condemned him for saying he was "horrified" by the sentencing of a local gay couple to 15 years in prison.

Ambassador Daniel Foote told reporters Monday he would not be intimidated by officials in the southern African nation, where same-sex relationships are criminalized. It is a legacy of British colonial-era laws, as with several countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

The ambassador's statement last week said the men's consensual relationship hurt no one while "meanwhile, government officials can steal millions of public dollars without prosecution."

Zambia's foreign affairs minister, Joseph Malanji, said the government is sending a protest letter to Washington over the remarks and accuses the ambassador of meddling in Zambia's internal affairs.

3 French rescuers die in copter crash

PARIS -- A helicopter crash killed three French rescuers on a mission to save people trapped by floods, and three others were also killed in heavy rains that pounded France's Mediterranean coast in a second week of deadly flooding in the region.

The helicopter that crashed had carried out 13 rescue missions Sunday and was being diverted to another storm-slammed area, near the inland town of Le Luc, when it lost radio contact, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said. Emergency teams found the bodies of the three men aboard early Monday near the port city of Marseille, and the wreckage was spotted nearby.

Three other people were killed in the storm, according to local authorities: A stable owner whose vehicle was swept away by floodwaters as he tried to check on his horses, a sheep farmer trying to gather his flock, and a woman in her thirties whose body was found Monday after she was swept away.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe noted the "growing regularity and intensity" of extreme weather events.

Arriving at U.N. climate talks in Madrid on Monday, Philippe said that "many see, and rightly so, the signs of climate change in this, and signs of the threats that are weighing on the populations of France and the world. Anyone who ignores these signs ... is making a profound mistake."

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 12/03/2019