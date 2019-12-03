Seahawks move into first place

Chris Carson of the Seattle Seahawks ran for 102 yards and one touchdown in the Seahawks’ 37-30 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Seattle.

SEATTLE -- Rashaad Penny scored one touchdown rushing and one receiving, Russell Wilson hit David Moore for a 60-yard touchdown pass, and the Seattle Seahawks built a big second-half lead before holding off the Minnesota Vikings for a 37-30 victory Monday night.

Seattle (10-2) moved into a tie with San Francisco atop of the NFC West but holds the tiebreaker. The Seahawks have the inside track to the division title with four games left.

"Just couldn't be more excited to have that kind of win and put us at 10 wins, that's a nice spot for this time," Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said. "We kick it into the fourth quarter and now it's finish time."

Minnesota (8-4) fell a game behind Green Bay in the NFC North and is only one game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card race. They also may have lost star running back Dalvin Cook to a shoulder injury when he fumbled midway through the third quarter in what became a major turning point.

Wilson wasn't great, but he came up with key plays as Seattle won its fifth in a row. He had a forgettable first-half moment trying to bat down a deflected pass only to watch Anthony Harris intercept the ball and return it for a touchdown. Wilson was 21 of 31 for 240 yards.

The key was the running of Penny and Chris Carson. Seattle rushed for 218 yards, the most allowed by Minnesota this season. Carson had 102, including a 1-yard touchdown. Penny added 74. The Vikings were giving up just 94 yards per game rushing.

"Our running game has been a staple of our offense. That's our foundation, and both of those guys are amazing backs. They're really coming on," Seattle offensive lineman Duane Brown said.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins was 22 of 38 for 276 yards but couldn't connect with Irv Smith Jr. on fourth and 3 at the Vikings' 42 with 2:31 left. Jason Myers' 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left provided the final margin for Seattle.

"I think we have a football team that can go on the road in a tough environment and get a win," Cousins said. "I think this is an opportunity we missed. It's disappointing."

Seattle pulled even at 17-17 on Penny's 1-yard touchdown run. On Minnesota's first play of the next possession, Cook was stripped by Rasheem Green, and Bradley McDougald recovered. It was the first of two critical turnovers that led to 10 points for Seattle.

The Seahawks were held to a field goal after Cook's fumble but took a 27-17 lead on their next possession when Moore ran free through the Vikings secondary and Wilson hit him in stride for the 60-yard score.

The first play of the fourth quarter was forgettable for the Vikings as well. Cousins' pass for Stefon Diggs was intercepted by Tre Flowers at the Minnesota 25. Three plays later, Wilson hit Penny on a screen pass and Seattle had a 17-point lead.

Minnesota 7 10 0 13 -- 30

Seattle 7 3 17 10 -- 37

First Quarter

Min--Cook 2 run (Bailey kick), 8:12.

Sea--Carson 1 run (Myers kick), :11.

Second Quarter

Min--Harris 20 interception return (Bailey kick), 5:09.

Sea--FG Myers 29, :58.

Min--FG Bailey 47, :00.

Third Quarter

Sea--Penny 1 run (Myers kick), 9:02.

Sea--FG Myers 29, 5:46.

Sea--Moore 60 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), :05.

Fourth Quarter

Sea--Penny 13 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 13:30.

Min--Treadwell 58 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 12:49.

Min--Rudolph 3 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 7:14.

Sea--FG Myers 36, :21.

Attendance--69,080.

Min Sea

First downs 17 24

Total Net Yards 354 444

Rushes-yards 14-78 43-218

Passing 276 226

Punt Returns 0-0 1-9

Kickoff Returns 3-57 2-51

Interceptions Ret. 1-20 1-0

Comp-Att-Int 22-38-1 21-31-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-14

Punts 4-42.5 3-42.0

Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-1

Penalties-Yards 3-30 1-30

Time of Possession 20:15 39:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Minnesota, Cook 9-29, S.Diggs 1-27, Mattison 4-22. Seattle, Carson 23-102, Penny 15-74, Homer 1-29, R.Wilson 4-13.

PASSING--Minnesota, Cousins 22-38-1-276. Seattle, R.Wilson 21-31-1-240.

RECEIVING--Minnesota, Mattison 4-51, Rudolph 4-50, S.Diggs 4-25, Cook 3-35, Ham 2-42, Conklin 2-8, Treadwell 1-58, I.Smith 1-6, O.Johnson 1-1. Seattle, Metcalf 6-75, Hollister 6-44, Penny 4-33, Moore 2-65, Gordon 1-10, Carson 1-7, J.Brown 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--None.

Sports on 12/03/2019