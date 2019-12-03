COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Foucha to have surgery

University of Arkansas sophomore Joe Foucha said Monday he was headed toward shoulder surgery after playing with pain this season.

"Played with a torn shoulder the whole season [a]bout time I get that surgery," Foucha wrote on his Twitter account.

Foucha, a native of New Orleans, ranked third on the team with 87 tackles and had 1 tackle for loss, 4 pass breakups, 1 interception with a 20-yard return, 1 quarterback hurry and 1 fumble recovery.

O'Grady invited

Former Arkansas Razorback tight end Cheyenne O'Grady has accepted an invitation to play in the annual NFLPA Bowl in January.

The game will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 18.

O'Grady, of Fayetteville, tied Mike Woods for the team lead with 33 catches for 372 yards and 3 touchdowns. O'Grady played in only seven games and left the team after a dispute with the coaching staff that led to him departing the team after catching the team's lone touchdown in a 48-7 loss at No. 1 Alabama.

Former NFL coaches Marvin Lewis and Hue Jackson are scheduled to coach the teams in the NFLPA Bowl.

-- Tom Murphy

Broyles Award finalists named

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady were among the five finalists announced Monday for the Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

The other finalists include Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow, Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

The five finalists will be honored and the winner will be announced Dec. 10 in a ceremony at the Marriott Hotel in Little Rock.

ASU kicker named top specialist

Arkansas State University sophomore kicker Blake Grupe was named Sun Belt Conference special teams player of the week Monday.

Grupe made three field goals and three extra points in a 34-30 loss to South Alabama on Friday. Grupe made field goals of 40, 23 and 20 yards. On the season, he has made 17 field goals and has 100 points. He's made 43 consecutive extra points.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hannahs earns G League honor

Former University of Arkansas and Pulaski Academy guard Dusty Hannahs, who now plays for the Memphis Hustle, was named the NBA G League's player of the week Monday.

Hannahs averaged 30 points, 3.5 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals per game in victories over the previously undefeated Maine Red Claws and Oklahoma City Blue. He also didn't commit a turnover in 72 minutes played. For the season, he's averaging 21.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Henderson State prevails

Hailey Estes scored 24 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Henderson State University (6-1) to aN 84-73 victory over Midwestern State (2-2) on Monday night in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Karrington Whaley finished with 16 points and 9 rebounds, and Lani Snowden had 13 points for the Reddies.

Henderson State shot 47.1% from the floor and led 23-17 after the first quarter, 44-34 at halftime and 67-52 after three quarters.

Jones honored by GAC

Henderson State University senior guard Pink Jones was named the co-player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Jones, who earned the honor for the fourth time in her career, went 10-of-15 shooting and scored a season-high 25 points for the Reddies in an 81-78 victory over Missouri Southern. She leads the conference and ranks fourth nationally while averaging 7.3 assists per game.

Jones shared the honor with Oklahoma Baptist freshman guard Kalifa Ford, who scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 74-68 overtime victory over Northeastern (Okla.) State.

Lyon's Henderson wins conference award

Lyon College guard Liz Henderson was named player of the week Monday by the American Midwest Conference.

Henderson led the Scots with 26 points and had nine rebounds in a 71-64 victory over Philander Smith College on last Tuesday. Eighteen of those points came in the second half.

MEN'S SOCCER

Ozarks' Mott earns all-region

University of the Ozarks sophomore midfielder Drew Mott was named to the United Soccer Coaches (USC) All-South Region third team Monday.

Mott led the team to the playoffs with eight goals and five assists.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

