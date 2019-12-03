Road opened after wreck closes part of Arkansas 51 in Clark County, officials say

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FILE PHOTO
Update 4:05 p.m.
The wreck on Arkansas 51 in Clark County has been cleared, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, and all lanes have been reopened.
Earlier
All lanes in both directions of Arkansas 51 just south of Witherspoon Road in Clark County are closed due to a wreck, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The wreck involves a log truck, according to the department, and at least one injury has been reported.
A spokesman for the department was not immediately available for comment.
Check for updates on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette live traffic map.
