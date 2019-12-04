Arkansas singer Marybeth Byrd narrowly avoids elimination from 'The Voice'

A general view of the set of "The Voice" is seen in Culver City, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Arkansas singer Marybeth Byrd narrowly avoided elimination Tuesday on competition show “The Voice.”

Byrd, of Armorel, was among the three competitors to receive the lowest number of viewer votes after the top 10 performed.

She faced off against Shane Q and Joana Martinez during Tuesday’s broadcast, and viewers voted live to decide who would be kept in the competition.

Byrd sang “You Are the Reason” by Calum Scott and received the majority of the live votes, saving her from elimination.

“The only word that I can use to describe how I’m feeling right now is grateful,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Thank you God for this incredible opportunity. Thank y’all so much for giving me the chance to sing my heart out again next week!”

The next episode of the show will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Monday on NBC.