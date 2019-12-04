Arkansas State 78, Nebraska-Omaha 73

SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 78,NEB.-OMAHA 73

Trailing by 13 just over two minutes into the second half Tuesday, Arkansas State University rallied to build a 10-point lead with five minutes left to beat Nebraska-Omaha at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves trailed 38-25 with 17:50 left after a layup by Darrius Hughes, but went on a 10-0 run over the next 2:29 -- capped by a Canberk Kus dunk -- to cut the lead to 38-35 with 15:21 remaining. The game was tied 46-46 with 9:23 remaining when Arkansas State went on a 6-0 run over 1:15 to take a 52-46 lead after a three-point play from Caleb Fields.

ASU's lead grew to 62-52 with 5:01 remaining after a layup from Malik Brevard, but a three-pointer by KJ Robinson with 1:01 left cut the lead to 70-67. That's as close as the Mavericks would get as Fields went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line, and Marquis Eaton added two of his own in the game's final minute.

Jerry Johnson scored a game-high 22 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor, including 5 of 6 three-pointers, for Arkansas State. Fields, who went 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, finished with 16 points, and Kus added 10.

JT Gibson scored 14 points to lead Nebraska-Omaha, while Ayo Akinwole and Zach Thornhill chipped in with 11 each. Robinson added 10.

Sports on 12/04/2019