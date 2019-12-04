Big Frank smoker found, lawmen say

After Big Frank disappeared Monday, its owner doubted that the thief would be able to hide the giant meat smoker for long.

He was right.

Big Frank, the beloved, hog-shaped smoker, was located Tuesday off Pitts Road, near Jennings Road, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Owner Buddy Rhoads said someone near that property had seen reports about the smoker's disappearance and called authorities after she noticed the 14-foot-tall, 20-foot-long smoker.

The sheriff's office flew a drone over the area Tuesday to verify that Big Frank was behind a locked gate, and Rhoads said authorities were getting a search warrant to enter the property and get the smoker.

Rhoads said he intends to press charges in the case.

Big Frank is usually kept in a secured parking lot, Rhoads said Monday, but it was outside his home Sunday night and Monday morning because he was working on repairs.

The smoker stays on a trailer, so Rhoads said all anyone needed to do was hitch the trailer to a truck or large vehicle to tow away Big Frank.

The smoker was originally owned by Arkansas philanthropist Jennings Osborne.

Metro on 12/04/2019