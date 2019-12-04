DUI suspect threw socks, deputies say

A DUI suspect was charged with third-degree assault after throwing a pair of urine-soaked socks at the intake sergeant at the Pulaski County jail, deputies said.

Khanh Tran, 39, of Jacksonville was stopped shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Pinewood Drive and appeared drunk, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Tran urinated on himself during the traffic stop, and after he was taken to the jail, he threw his urine-stained socks at the intake sergeant, deputies said.

Tran, who was held at the jail in lieu of $2,500 bond, also was charged with DUI and careless driving.

Police say arrestee hid in laundromat

A North Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of burglary after he was found hiding underneath a piece of insulation inside a laundromat, police said.

Wendell Martin, 56, was charged with commercial burglary and booked at the Pulaski County jail, where he was held without bail.

The owner of Fun Wash, 116 Curtis Sykes Drive, told North Little Rock police that his alarm company notified him that an interior motion detector had been activated, according to an arrest report.

Police responded and saw a hole in the rear exterior wall and a sledgehammer lying beside it, the report stated.

