'Energized' for climate fight, teen says

A sailboat carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives Tuesday at a dock in Lisbon after traveling back from the United States where she attended the U.N. climate conference.

LISBON, Portugal -- Climate activist Greta Thunberg told cheering supporters Tuesday that her three-week journey across the Atlantic had "energized" her for the fight against climate change.

The 16-year-old's arrival in Portugal came as the U.N. weather agency released a new report showing that the current decade is likely to set a 10-year temperature record, providing mounting evidence that the world is getting ever hotter.

Preliminary temperature measurements show the years from 2015 to 2019 and from 2010 to 2019 "are, respectively, almost certain to be the warmest five-year period and decade on record," the World Meteorological Organization said.

"Since the 1980s, each successive decade has been warmer than the last," the agency said.

While full-year figures won't be released until March, 2019 is also expected to be the second- or third-warmest year since measurements began, with 2016 still holding the temperature record, it said.

This year was hotter than average in most parts of the world, including the Arctic. "In contrast a large area of North America has been colder than the recent average," the U.N. said.

The findings by the World Meteorological Organization suggest an increase of 5.4 degrees to 9 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century. It's another indication of how far off track the planet is in meeting its target to contain global warming to 2.7 degrees since the dawn of the industrial revolution.

That was the ambition in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, a level that scientists identify as one where the worst effects on the environment could be avoided. While a fluctuation of that level hardly registers during the course of a day, when applied to the climate it would mark the biggest shift in temperatures since the last ice age ended some 10,000 years ago.

"If we wanted to reach a [2.7-degree] increase, we would need to bend emissions, and at the moment countries haven't been following on their Paris pledges," the organization's secretary-general, Petteri Taalas, told reporters in Madrid, where envoys from almost 200 countries were attending a two-week United Nations conference on the issue.

Signatories to the Paris Agreement pledged to implement measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions. But there are few indications that countries have fulfilled their promises and no signs of improvement of the state of the atmosphere, Taalas said.

The annual report, which brings together data from numerous national weather agencies and research organizations, also highlighted the effects of climate change, including declining sea ice and rising sea levels, which reached their highest level this year since high-precision measurements began in 1993.

Meanwhile, Thunberg, whose one-woman protests outside the Swedish parliament helped inspire a global youth movement, sailed into the port of Lisbon after making a last-minute dash back from the United States to attend this year's U.N. climate conference.

The 16-year-old has been steadfast in her refusal to fly because of the amount of greenhouse gases emitted by planes, a stance that put her planned appearance at the meeting in doubt when the venue was moved from Chile to Spain a month ago.

"We've all been on quite an adventure," the Swedish teen told reporters shortly after stepping off the catamaran La Vagabonde, on which she'd hitched a ride back home to Europe. "It feels good to be back."

Thunberg's appearances at past climate meetings have won her plaudits from some leaders -- and criticism from others who've taken offense at the angry tone of her speeches.

"I think people are underestimating the force of angry kids," said Thunberg, who has berated heads of government for failing to do enough to cut back the greenhouse gas emissions that fuel global warming.

"If they want us to stop being angry, then maybe they should stop making us angry," she said.

Being invited to express her criticism in front of political leaders can also feel awkward, said Thunberg.

"I feel strange when I get applauded by people in power ... because it's obvious that it's them I'm criticizing, but they can't show that in front of the cameras," she said. "It's quite funny sometimes."

Thunberg said she planned to spend several days in the Portuguese capital before heading to Madrid for the U.N. climate conference.

