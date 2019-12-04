Food trucks OK'd for Park Hill site

City Council members approved an amendment Monday to allow a food-truck court in the Park Hill Overlay District.

Food-truck courts were not permitted in the Park Hill district until the council unanimously approved the amendment that allows two or more vendors to operate simultaneously on a regular basis.

"We believe this would be a great addition to the area were someone to develop," said Kent Walker, president of Park Hill Business and Merchants Association, in a letter to the council. "We encourage food trucks as they give families choices in an outdoor setting."

The Park Hill community is in the city's historic neighborhood, which runs alongside JFK Boulevard.