For parole panel, governor picks trooper on protection detail

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday tapped an Arkansas State Police corporal who is a member of his protection detail to serve on the state's Parole Board.

Wendy Ryals of Conway, a 22-year veteran of the state police force, was announced as Hutchinson's latest appointment to the seven-member board. She will replace Dawne Vandiver, an appointee of Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe. Vandiver's seven-year term ends in January.

Ryals is Hutchinson's fifth appointment to the board. She is subject to Senate confirmation.

The appointment was also made to comport with requirements under Act 895 of 2015, which mandates that appointees to the parole board have experience with criminal justice, the law, social work or psychology.

In a statement attached to a news release, Hutchinson touted Ryals' qualifications as a member of the state police.

"Wendy combines this experience with a heart for people that will serve her well as she takes on this critical responsibility," Hutchinson's statement read. "I am grateful that she is willing to put her skills to work in this important task."

Ryals' work history with the state police includes assignments to the Troop A highway patrol in central Arkansas, the recruitment department and the state police director's office. She has served on Hutchinson's executive protection detail since the governor took office in January 2015, a spokeswoman for the governor said.

Ryals is expected to retire Dec. 31. If confirmed, Ryals' appointment will start Jan. 15 and last until January 2027.

"My heart has always been committed to God, my family, and my community," Ryals said in a statement released by the governor's office. "I am honored that Governor Hutchinson has chosen me to be one of the next commissioners to serve on the Arkansas Parole Board."

Members of the Parole Board serve full time and are each paid annual base salaries of $77,862. According to the state's transparency website, Ryals' current salary is $64,996 a year.

