High school basketball roundups

TUESDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

FARMINGTON 40, BENTONVILLE 36 Guards Logan Landwehr and Logan Burch combined for 28 points in a low-scoring game that saw Farmington trailing 22-21 after three quarters. The Cardinals eased ahead 28-24 after baskets by Burch and Devonte Donavan, and scored 10 of their 19 points in the fourth quarter. Landwehr finished with 16 points and Burch had 12. Sawyer Price finished with nine points for Bentonville.

ROGERS HERITAGE 67, GREENWOOD 30 Logan Glenn poured in a game-high 22 points, including four three-pointers, to help the War Eagles to a nonconference victory. Logan Clines added 18 for Rogers Heritage (3-0), which led 38-14 at halftime.

GIRLS

eSTEM 48, FORREST CITY 46 EStem (6-6, 1-0) broke a 44-44 tie on free throws by Navea Holman and Alexandra Johnson and a basket by Traraye Chambers, and then held on to beat Forrest City (1-3, 0-1). Blake Green scored 11 for eStem, Johnson had 10, Holman 9 and Chambers 8. Ta'Kyla Allen led Forrest City with 24 points, but she fouled out with 5:48 to play and her team trailing 39-38.

GRAVETTE 63, LINCOLN 33 Kaylan Chilton scored 23 points as Gravette rolled. Lizzy Ellis added 14 points and Shylee Morrison had 12.

LR McClellan 47, HOT SPRINGS 46 Junior guard Takyra Miles hit a three-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime, then drilled a 24-footer with 1:19 to go in the extra session to give McClellan the go-ahead points. Miles finished with a team-high 16 points for McClellan (1-0). Senior forward Tyianna Robinson had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, while sophomore guard Raven Brown ended with 10 points and 6 rebounds for the Lady Lions. Junior guard Jaylia Reed had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals for Hot Springs (0-1).

PULASKI ACADEMY 63, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 55 The Lady Bruins (3-1) scored eight consecutive points after falling behind by a point to take a victory over the Lady Mustangs (5-1) at Alex Hugg Gymnasium. Pulaski Academy opened up a 17-11 lead after one quarter, but CAC held a 32-28 lead at the half. The teams were tied 45-45 after three quarters. Jazmene McMillan led CAC with 14 points while Isis Woods and Tayler Hernandez each added 13. Bethany Dillard had a game-high 24 points for Pulaski Academy.

MONDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

MARMADUKE 50, CORNING 49 Senior forward Easton Bradshaw scored 14 points to power Marmaduke (6-4) in the opening round of the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Senior guard Austin McCoy added 10 points. Junior guard Colby Briney had 16 points and senior guard Rylee Grubb added 12 for Corning (4-2). Junior forward Jayden Wiedeman finished with 10.

MELBOURNE 62, MAMMOTH SPRING 38 Junior forward Layton Hennings had 25 points and 15 rebounds to help Melbourne whip Mammoth Spring in its opener.

MONTICELLO 61, BASTROP, LA. 31 Senior guard Shannon Strickland finished with 17 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 blocked shots to carry Monticello (2-2) to a road victory.

POCAHONTAS 67, SLOAN-HENDRIX 42 Senior guard Kyle Kaczmarski had a game-high 25 points in a 25-point route for Pocahontas (3-1) at the Williams Baptist Tournament. Junior guard Gage Passmore scored 11 points and junior forward Kyle Roark ended with 10 for Sloan-Hendrix (1-9).

VIOLA 64, MAYNARD 33 Junior guard Gage Harris had 21 points as Viola (12-1) blew past Maynard in the Williams Baptist Tournament. Junior guard Blaine Marberry chipped in with 18 for the Longhorns.

WALNUT RIDGE 67, RIVERSIDE 35 Sophomore guards Ty Flippo and Jayden Hollister had 19 and 12 points, respectively, as Walnut Ridge (1-0) rolled in the Williams Baptist Tournament. Senior center Connor Manning had 10 points. Senior guard Demo Bowers scored 16 for Riverside (5-5).

GIRLS

LAMAR 52, DANVILLE 50 Senior guard Lakyn Sanders finished with 24 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds as Lamar (7-0) remained unbeaten.

