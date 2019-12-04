Housing authority board sees vacancy

The Little Rock housing authority board has a new vacancy with the resignation of one of its members, who stepped down for family reasons, the chairman said Tuesday.

Monique Sanders, who was appointed to the Metropolitan Housing Alliance board in November 2018, submitted her letter of resignation last week, Chairman Kenyon Lowe Sr. said.

In an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday, Sanders confirmed that she had resigned.

"Please consider this email as confirmation that the reasons for my resignation is related to family matters," she wrote.

Lowe said the board intends to advertise to fill the vacancy. Housing authority board members will choose a candidate and submit the name to the city, which will have 45 days to decide whether to approve the candidate. If the city rejects the board's recommendation, it will have 30 days to approve the next candidate. If there is a second rejection, the city would appoint a board member, Lowe said.

"I thank her for her service, but we're going to move forward," Lowe said. "The mission continues."

Sanders' resignation comes after a tumultuous 13 months for the housing authority. In October, the board voted to hire acting Executive Director Anthony Snell as the new chief, ending an 11-month search.

Snell was appointed interim chief in April after the abrupt resignation of Marshall Nash, who had been suspended without pay after five months as acting director.

In November 2018, Executive Director Rodney Forte announced his resignation effective in January 2019 because of a dispute with the board regarding employee bonuses. The board decided to fire Forte shortly after he submitted his resignation and appointed Nash as "special adviser" to fill the executive director's role.

Metro on 12/04/2019