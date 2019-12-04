Jones gets rolling in his return

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard Mason Jones returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after a one-game layoff due to a sore shoulder and finished with 16 points on a light 4-of-6 shooting performance, including 2 of 4 from three-point distance in the Razorbacks' 69-61 victory over Austin Peay in Walton Arena.

The 6-5 junior did not score while playing the first 9:54 of the game while committing 2 turnovers, missing 1 three-point shot, and having 1 assist and 1 rebound. Jones opened the game with Kinesio tape on his right shoulder, but he peeled it off and threw it on the scorer's table early on.

Jones' next stint was much more productive, as he poured in 10 points in a span of about 4:40. He checked back in at the 7:52 mark, was fouled on a drive to the goal about a minute later and converted both free throws.

Jones made a layup on the Hogs' next possession, then hit a three-pointer at the 5:22 mark to give him seven points in 2:30. Jones canned another three-point shot a couple of minutes later.

Hot shots

Arkansas converted 16 of 18 free throws for 88.9%, the Hogs' second-best work from the stripe this season behind an 11-of-12 showing (91.7%) in a 77-56 victory over South Dakota.

Mason Jones went 6 of 6 from the line, while Isaiah Joe made 5 of 5 and Adrio Bailey 2 of 2.

Austin Peay made 11 of 13 free throws, also a torrid 84.6%.

Arkansas, which entered the night ranked 26th in the NCAA with 77.5% free-throw shooting, improved to 78.9%.

Turnover trouble

Both teams struggled with dead-ball turnovers, with numerous traveling calls and a few offensive screen infractions and charging calls.

The Razorbacks had 10 first-half turnovers to Austin Peay's nine.

Arkansas guards Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt were both whistled for rare palming calls on drives in the opening half.

Arkansas finished with 20 turnovers, its highest total since committing 21 against Rice in the season opener. The Governors had 21 turnovers.

Arkansas outscored its visitors 21-18 in points off turnovers.

Four-pointer

Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe connected on a four-point play with 1:11 remaining in the first half.

The sophomore pulled up from the top of the circle and swished his second three-pointer of the game as Evan Hinson jumped and landed on his foot. Joe went to the line and made his only free throw of the half to give Arkansas a 34-26 lead.

Early runs

Austin Peay started the game with a 5-0 run over the opening two minutes. Evan Hinson, a 26% three-point shooter, opened the scoring with a three-point shot at the 19:25 mark. Less than a minute later, Terry Taylor converted a layup on a good entry pass from Hinson.

The Razorbacks responded with a 7-0 run. Jimmy Whitt hit the Hogs' first field goal from about 10 feet at the 17:57 mark. Isaiah Joe tied the game with a three-pointer about a minute later, then Whitt gave Arkansas its first lead at 7-5 on another mid-range jumper at the 16:18 mark.

Double digits

Arkansas took its first double-figure lead at 59-49 on Jimmy Whitt's two-handed dunk after guard Jalen Harris got penetration, drew the defense and gave him a deft feed for the unopposed slam.

Sills' pick

Guard Desi Sills made a superb defensive play with about eight minutes left in the game. With Austin Peay inbounding from the sideline, Jordyn Adams threw a long entry pass toward Eli Abaev on the low block.

Sills rose up over Abaev to make the interception, then dropped a small pass over to Isaiah Joe after the takeaway.

Ethan spree

Arkansas forward Ethan Henderson had a productive first stint against the Governors with big forwards Adrio Bailey and Reggie Chaney both having two fouls.

Playing in just his third game of the season, Henderson registered three blocked shots in his first run during the first half, including two in one sequence.

Moments after blocking another shot, he pulled down the rebound from a missed three-point try from Jalen Harris and slammed it through for his first bucket since Nov. 19 against Texas Southern.

Henderson wound up with 4 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 points in the stint of 7:26 in the opening half.

The 6-8 sophomore is shooting 3 of 3 on the season.

Favorite spot

Arkansas had covered the spread or pushed in each of its first six games before failing to cover in a 66-60 victory over Northern Kentucky on Saturday, then again in Tuesday's 69-61 victory over Austin Peay. The Razorbacks were favored by 16 points against the Governors.

The Razorbacks covered as relatively large favorites during their 5-0 start before edging Georgia Tech 62-61 on Mason Jones' last-second three-point shot in Atlanta on Nov. 25. Arkansas was a one-point favorite in that game.

Sellouts

Arkansas announced official sellouts on Tuesday for four upcoming men's basketball games.

The sellouts are for games at Walton Arena against Kentucky on Jan. 10, TCU on Jan. 25, Mississippi State on Feb. 19 and Missouri on Feb. 22.

A release sent out by the UA on Tuesday indicated the Razorbacks' home game against Texas A&M on Jan. 4 is "tracking toward a sellout," but tickets remain. Single-game tickets for Arkansas' SEC home opener against the Aggies on Jan. 4 will go on sale Wednesday.

Sports on 12/04/2019