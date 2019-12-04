Judge in paternity case says yield files

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Hunter Biden must provide five years of financial records in connection with his Arkansas paternity case, a judge said Tuesday in a letter filed in Independence County Circuit Court.

Circuit Judge Don McSpadden gave Biden and Lunden Alexis Roberts each 10 days to file "completed" financial records with the court. McSpadden has previously said the financial records will remain under seal.

Biden is the son of Joe Biden, who is a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"I will do what I believe is in the best interest of this child," wrote McSpadden. "Therefore, for now I want the Affidavit of Financial Means and supporting documents to cover the last five years. This would include monies received from any source for both parties, whether it be support of any kind, gifts or salary which would include bonuses, tips or gratuities."

Roberts' attorney filed an Affidavit of Financial Means with the court Monday, according to Arkansas' online court filing system.

McSpadden wrote that he read Roberts' affidavit and saw that she is "employed at a family business probably for a salary of less than minimum wage."

The judge indicated that he wanted a more complete filing from Roberts in addition to a filing from Biden.

"I do not want to have this drug out, nor do I want to have to drag out the monies these individuals may have received in any form or fashion," wrote McSpadden. "It concerns me that the only information supplied to the court so far concerning employment of either party has been unemployment or underemployment."

McSpadden wrote that he is going to treat this case as he would any other paternity case.

"Again, my major and main if not only concern is this child," wrote McSpadden. "Issues are no longer up to the parties. ... Hopefully, the parties will see fit to look out for the interest of this child."

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 7.

"I anticipate paternity as well as custody, support and visitation being established at our next hearing," McSpadden wrote.

The letter was address to Clinton Lancaster of Benton, who is Roberts' attorney, and former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel of Little Rock, who was Biden's local attorney.

In the letter, McSpadden asked McDaniel to forward a copy of the letter to Hunter Biden and provide the court with his contact information.

A hearing in the case was held Monday in Batesville. Roberts attended but Biden didn't.

Roberts is asking the court to declare that Biden is her child's biological father and to order him to pay child support and provide health insurance for the toddler.

Roberts graduated from Arkansas State University in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies.

She later attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C. While in Washington, she met Hunter Biden, according to Lancaster.

She gave birth in August 2018. The name of the child, referred to in court documents as "Baby Doe," hasn't been disclosed.

Last month, her attorney filed a motion with the court that DNA testing has established, "with scientific certainty," that Hunter Biden was the baby's father.

A separate motion filed with the clerk Wednesday said Hunter Biden "is not contesting paternity."

A U.S. House committee last month investigated allegations that President Donald Trump asked the government of Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden was named to the board of a natural gas company in that country when his father was vice president. Both Bidens have denied wrongdoing.

Metro on 12/04/2019