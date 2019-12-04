Recipes and learning

Roast beef was on our family table Thanksgiving along with squash dressing and sea-foam salad. Thank you, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Richard Mason, for passing along the recipe. It is a winner all right. Being an Arkansas Cattlemen's family for four generations on the same land, we find this salad a great side to beef.

On another front, our recent driving trips west to Colorado mountains across northern plains and east to Vermont from Arkansas showed most states further along in solar and wind turbine electric generation. Arkansas has catching up to do in that and in deploying high-speed Internet to rural farms if we are to continue.

Canada has the best system for dunning via mail unpaid use of toll roads by wandering foreign motorists. Far superior to Louisiana and Texas, who let it go. There's much to commend Canadian rest stops, which include fuel and convenience stores.

Restaurants at Arkansas state parks are a pleasure, now serving Arkansas craft brews. It pains me to see excellent table service marred when wait staff report no waffles available for breakfast due to a broken waffle iron, and the computer is down so the meal receipt has to be handwritten on a sheet of notebook paper. There is much to be said for setting up systems that empower frontline staff to fix local things and retain accountability.

Reading and road trips keep the fun in lifelong learning.

Shopping days for us

I am a lifelong paraplegic, and I require a power wheelchair and a van with a ramp to travel. I have never been able to participate in Black Friday sales events. First, it is impossible to find an empty handicapped parking space, and second, the unruly crowds make it difficult to maneuver in a wheelchair.

I remember in the dim past that there were stores that had special sales times just for the elderly and handicapped. It would be a great community service if Walmart and other vendors would have such a sales period.

Change a part of life

My 10-year-old Norwich terrier, Gunnar, is upset that he is not receiving the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette each morning, as the delivery stopped Nov. 25 for us. I did not notice this initially, as I've been busy with my new iPad and thoroughly enjoying reading my paper online. Gunnar doesn't understand this, and he lingers at the front door waiting for his paper.

Bless him ... I've even thought of putting an old paper at the door, but decided that Gunnar will eventually change his habit and will be content getting the Sunday paper at the front door each week. He is highly trainable, an AKC champion, and has sired many champions.

I, too, have learned many things from him, and together we will both adjust to the many changes that come our way and both will know that change is just a part of life.

Choose wisely, please

With all due respect to the chancellor of the University of Arkansas, staff at UA, administrators at UA, academics at UA, the athletic director at UA, coaches and assistant coaches, boosters, students, friends, important supporters, and especially our beloved sportswriter Mr. Wally Hall, greetings.

Proceed with caution! Haste will certainly make waste. A hasty decision has been the rule and not the exception for the past 20 years. To return to national prominence in the athletic program and especially football, only the wise will succeed, and poor and hasty decisions regarding a quick fill of the head football coach job will surely result in continued failure.

Arkansans and supporters, take heed. Recall what has happened to the entire program since Frank Broyles turned over the key to the Athletic Department. The UA has gone through more coaches, assistant coaches and strap-hangers than Crain and Landers have sold automobiles and trucks. God bless them all.

There is a saying that goes like this: "A fish rots from the head down." It is time for all--repeat, all--assistant coaches in the football program to seek new employment. Retain not a single one, including Lunney. Please don't hang the future of the program on a single holdover. Rebuild from all new blood. Please take a long, hard look before entrusting another untested coach with a fragile program.

Bring back Petrino

We need Bobby Petrino. Come on, everyone carries a little baggage ... put a little excitement in our program.

Taking a wrong Lane

Lane Kiffin was head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers for 14 months when he blatantly walked away to take his "dream job" of being the head coach at USC, where he was ultimately fired on an airport tarmac. Nick Saban dismissed Kiffin as his offensive coordinator.

When choosing the next head Razorback football coach, the athletic staff needs to do its due diligence and be in "the right Lane," and not in the Kiffin Lane.

A job listing for UA

Applicant wanted: another bad football coach, no experience necessary.

