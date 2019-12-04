Little Rock Trader Joe's enthusiast builds Instagram following around store

Lindsay Coon, outside Little Rock's Trader Joe's. Coon started two Instagram accounts related to the brand that have a growing following. ( Courtesy of Lindsay Coon )

Any time Lindsay Coon and her husband traveled away from Little Rock during the last six or seven years, they left room in their suitcases not for souvenirs but for items from their favorite grocery store, Trader Joe’s.

Now, with a store finally open in the city, Coon has translated her passion for the brand into two Instagram accounts where she posts about products, recipes and store news.

Her combined following on the accounts is more than 6,000 — and growing by 20 or so followers a day.

“People just get really excited about Trader Joe's,” Coon said. “They love to know what stores have, what’s new.”

Instagram accounts devoted to Trader Joe's but not officially affiliated with the brand, like Coon's, aren’t unusual. Numerous accounts on the social media platform post about the store to thousands of followers. Trader Joe’s List, one of the largest, has a following of about 1 million.

Coon said she can’t remember exactly when or where she first encountered Trader Joe’s, but she was drawn to the store’s exclusive products, artistic packaging, seasonal offerings and affordable prices.

Now, since Little Rock’s location opened in October, Coon said Trader Joe’s has become the only grocery store she visits. She shops there three to four times a week.

“It’s not just a novelty,” she said. “It can be your go-to grocery store.”

When she first heard rumors about a store coming to the area, Coon reserved a few Instagram handles. By the time she checked back on them a few weeks later, two — @traderjoeslr and @traderjoeslittle — already had sizable followings.

Coon thinks Instagram algorithms must have suggested them to other Trader Joe’s enthusiasts or locals, even though neither had any posts yet, and she decided to use both since each already had a following. The accounts are mostly identical.

Once the site of the Little Rock store was selected, Coon dropped by regularly, posting pictures and videos of the construction, and said she got to know some of the staff while hanging around.

She said some employees now recognize her, especially if they see her snapping a photo, and will point out new or interesting products.

As a stay-at-home mom who would be going to the store anyway, Coon said it isn’t much extra work to let other people know what’s available or new.

She said the accounts are a hobby that creates an enjoyable online experience for herself and others, and she has some followers she regularly messages.

“It’s just a community of people sharing recipes and ideas,” Coon said.

Though Trader Joe's generally doesn't partner with Instagram influencers or bloggers, some are paid to advertise for brands that want to capture the attention of Trader Joe's enthusiasts.

As for whether she dreams of becoming a paid influencer, Coon said she’d have to consider the time it would take.

“I think that does require a lot of extra time and work, especially if you're very successful at it,” Coon said. “That’s an actual job.”

For now, Coon said she is focusing on getting through the holidays — a special time of year at Trader Joe’s as seasonal products hit the shelves — before evaluating her goals for the accounts.

She recently asked her followers to weigh in on what they like or want to see more of, to improve her posts, but she does have one thing she wants to accomplish: moving all her followers to one account.

"Eventually, I would love to get to just one," Coon said. "It just makes more sense."