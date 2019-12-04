Little Rock woman beaten unconscious during home robbery, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 40-year-old woman was beaten unconscious during a home robbery Tuesday, police said.

The woman told police she was asleep Tuesday morning in her home on the 3600 block of Harper Road when she heard a loud knock and her back door was kicked in.

Two males entered her home. One, described in a police report as a medium-built black man with an afro and gold teeth grill wearing a red jacket, gray pants and red shoes, held a knife to her.

The other, described as a heavyset white man with blond hair wearing a beanie, black sweater and gray sweatpants, then held her down while the other struck her multiple times with a 2- or 5-pound dumbbell.

She lost consciousness, according to the report, and the robbers took a 72-inch TV and a jar filled with about $100.

Officers observed the woman had several injuries to her head and body, according to the report, and noticed damage to the back door. The woman was taken by family taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.