Louisville defends top spot vigorously

Butler guard Aaron Thompson (2) looks for a shot while Mississippi guard Breein Tyree (4) attempts to steal the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Butler won 67-58. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville players and Coach Chris Mack cared more about protecting the basket against Michigan than defending their new perch atop the rankings.

Fulfilling that priority helped the Cardinals succeed in their season debut as the nation's No. 1 team.

Jordan Nwora had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Louisville held No. 4 Michigan to a season-low 26% shooting mark for a 58-43 victory Tuesday night in its first game since returning to No. 1.

The Cardinals (8-0) shot just 37%, but their defense stifled Michigan (7-1) much of the night as they earned a signature victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge one day after claiming the top spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in six years.

Photo by AP/TIMOTHY D. EASLEY

Louisville forward Jordan Nwora (33) shoots over the defense of Michigan guard Franz Wagner on Tuesday during the second half of the top-ranked Cardinals’ 58-43 victory over the No. 4 Wolverines in Louisville, Ky. Nwora had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Although Mack has downplayed rankings, the win was significant for a program he has guided back into the national championship discussion after a sex scandal and the school's involvement in a federal corruption investigation of college basketball.

The players seem more focused on building on it.

"Our season's not over yet," Cardinals guard Lamarr Kimble said. "No. 1's just a number. We're going to continue to get better."

As for Mack, the Cardinals second-year coach, he was most satisfied with how his team denied just about everything Michigan attempted, holding the Wolverines to just better than half their scoring average (82.4 points per game). That mattered on a night when baskets were nearly as hard to come by for the Cardinals.

"The story of the game was just our defensive effort, from the beginning of the game all the way through," Mack said. "We probably played 38½ minutes as good a defense as we can play, outside of maybe the first minute of the second half."

Steven Enoch had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Dwayne Sutton pulled down 11 boards as Louisville topped Michigan 48-41 in that category.

Jon Teske had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who were seeking their first victory over a No. 1 team since beating Duke 81-73 at home on Dec. 13, 1997.

NO. 10 DUKE 87,

NO. 11 MICHIGAN STATE 75

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Vernon Carey had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks to help No. 10 Duke dominate No. 11 Michigan State.

Duke guard Tre Jones scored 20 points, matched a career high with 12 assists and made 3 steals as part of a defensive effort that forced 14 turnovers for Duke (8-1).

Cassius Winston had 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting for the Spartans (5-3). Xavier Tillman scored 20 points, and Marcus Bingham added 13.

NO. 15 MEMPHIS 71, BRADLEY 56

MEMPHIS -- Alex Lomax scored 17 points, Boogie Ellis added 12, and No. 15 Memphis survived a poor shooting performance to beat Bradley.

Memphis (7-1) made 36.1% of its shots from the field, but the Braves (5-3) were considerably worse. They hit 26.8%, including just 2 of 23 tries outside the arc.

INDIANA 80,

NO. 17 FLORIDA ST. 64

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Devonte Green scored a career-high 30 points, and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15 to lead undefeated Indiana past No. 17 Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Indiana is 8-0 for the first time since 2012-13 and has beaten three consecutive ranked opponents under Coach Archie Miller. The previous two came last season.

Trent Forrest had 13 points as the Seminoles' seven-game winning streak ended. M.J. Walker and Devin Vassell each scored 10 for Florida State (7-2), which is 0-5 all-time against the Hoosiers.

NO. 18 BAYLOR 78,

MD.-EASTERN SHORE 46

WACO, Texas -- Jared Butler made six three-pointers and scored 20 points, Devonte Bandoo added 14 points, and No. 18 Baylor (6-1) led throughout over winless Maryland-Eastern Shore (0-10).

NO. 19 DAYTON 99,

HOUSTON BAPTIST 68

DAYTON, Ohio -- Obi Toppin scored 17 points and had a soaring, one-hand slam off one of his 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Dayton celebrated its return to the rankings by beating Houston Baptist.

Dayton hadn't been ranked in the Top 25 since February 2016.

Jalon Gates scored 18 points for the Huskies (0-6).

NO. 24 BUTLER 67,

OLE MISS 58

OXFORD, Miss. -- Kamar Baldwin scored 31 points as No. 24 Butler remained unbeaten with a victory over Mississippi.

Baldwin shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 5 from three-point range, to lead the Bulldogs (8-0). He added six rebounds and three assists.

Breein Tyree scored 22 points and Khadim Sy added 12 for Ole Miss (5-3).

