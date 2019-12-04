LR board again holds off on glass-recycling resolution

Little Rock city directors on Tuesday again delayed approval of a contract that would reestablish glass recycling in the city.

At-large City Director Gene Fortson made the motion to defer a resolution authorizing a contract with ACE Glass until the first meeting in January, saying further study was needed.

The proposed contract would have added $3.39 to residents' monthly curbside pickup fees, which are set to increase from $22.02 to $28.90 for once-a-week, single-cart residential garbage pickup on Jan. 1.

Little Rock has not provided glass recycling for more than eight months because of the city's renewal of its contract with Waste Management. The company said it could no longer recycle the material at its area facility.

ACE Glass, a construction company that got into the recycling business about two years ago, has had about 600 people voluntarily sign up for curbside glass pickup at a rate of $10 a month.

Anyone can drop off glass for free at one of the company's 17 recycling locations in Pulaski County.

Proponents of bringing back glass recycling say it would be a boon for sustainability and economic development. Those who have spoken against it say the extra fee imposes a burden on the city's poorest residents.

The city board is scheduled to take up the resolution Jan. 7.

