Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor to perform in North Little Rock

Rock and R&B band Maroon 5 and singer Meghan Trainor are coming to North Little Rock in August.

The three-time Grammy award-winning group is slated to perform at Simmons Bank Arena on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. as part of its 2020 North American tour, according to a news release issued Wednesday. Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Meghan Trainor, will perform as a special guest.

Maroon 5’s tour announcement comes after the debut of the group's most recent single, “Memories,” its first new music released since 2017’s “Girls Like You,” the release states. Trainor’s third studio album, "Treat Myself," will be released on Jan. 31.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 13 at noon and range in cost from $59.50 to $149.50. They can be purchased at livenationentertainment.com.