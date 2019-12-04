Mets thump Mustangs from the jump

EStem pounced on Forrest City from the start Tuesday night on Bennie Fuller Court on the campus of Arkansas School for the Deaf.

The Mets never let up, beating the Mustangs 69-52 in the Class 4A-5 opener.

"EStem came out with a tremendous amount of intensity," Forrest City Coach Dwight Lofton said.

It was an energy the Mustangs (0-6, 0-1) were unable to match after taking an early lead on TaDarius Dale's three-point shot.

The Mets (6-6, 1-0) scored the next 12, forcing 5 Forrest City turnovers and a timeout call by Lofton with 5:42 to go in the first quarter.

"We went with a half-court 1-2-2 trap," eStem Coach Josh Hayes said. "What it did was it didn't let them set their offense, and it kept them guessing. And we trapped on the second row and the third row, and they never knew where the trap would come. Then we extended it. Kept them off balance."

Forrest City finished the first half with nearly as many turnovers (22) as points (23).

"We've just got to work on our backcourt," Lofton said of his team, which committed 30 turnovers over four quarters. "That's a major problem."

EStem led 22-12 after one quarter, 39-23 at halftime and held a 46-27 lead midway through the third quarter before Forrest City got untracked.

Senior center Chad Mathis led Forrest City with 21 points, 17 of which came in the second half, and led a surge that cut the Mets' lead to 51-41 entering the fourth quarter.

EStem rebuilt its lead to 61-45 at the 5:47 mark, only to see Forrest City cut it to 63-52 with 4:24 to play, which forced Hayes to call a timeout and remind his team that ebbs and flows are part of the game.

"I told them: Basketball is a game of runs," Hayes said. "They just made theirs. It's most important that we get the last one."

Which is what the Mets did, taking control of the ball, running down the clock and outscoring Forrest City 6-0 over the final minutes.

"It was our best victory of the season," Hayes said. "The way we came out and the way we finished."

Jacob Sanders, a 6-2 senior guard, led eStem with 18 points, while little brother JK Sanders, a 6-1 sophomore, added 12. The brothers scored the Mets' first 15 points, with Jacob scoring 10 of those.

But it was JK Sanders who helped eStem rebuild its lead by scoring seven points in the first 2:13 of the fourth quarter.

EStem also got a 10-point contribution from senior guard Dylan Sewell, who scored all 10 of his points in the second quarter.

Sewell's second quarter included five consecutive free throws at the 5:29 mark.

Sewell got to the line after being fouled on a three-point attempt, then got two more shots when Mathis was called for a technical foul.

Those five free throws turned a 24-16 eStem lead into a 29-16 advantage, and the Mets used two more baskets by Sewell -- one of those a three-pointer -- to build its 16-point halftime lead.

Lofton praised Hayes for the job he does coaching the Mets.

"They're very organized," Lofton said. "They do what he asks them to do. They're a nice squad."

