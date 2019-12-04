Salary Arbitration Eligible Players

NEW YORK -- The 165 players eligible for salary arbitration. Players and teams exchange proposed salaries on Jan. 10:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (5) -- Hanser Alberto, 2b-3b; Dylan Bundy, rhp; Miguel Castro, rhp; Mychal Givens, rhp; Trey Mancini, of-1b.

BOSTON (7) -- Matt Barnes, rhp; Andrew Benintendi, of; Mookie Betts, of; Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Heath Hembree, rhp; Eduardo Rodríguez, lhp; Brandon Workman, rhp.

CHICAGO (4) -- Alex Colomé, rhp; Leury García, of; Evan Marshall, rhp; Carlos Rodón, lhp.

CLEVELAND (4) -- Mike Clevinger, rhp; Francisco Lindor, ss; Tyler Naquin, of; Nick Wittgren, rhp.

DETROIT (5) -- Matthew Boyd, lhp; Buck Farmer, rhp; Michael Fulmer, rhp; JaCoby Jones, of; Daniel Norris, lhp.

HOUSTON (8) -- Carlos Correa, ss; Chris Devenski, rhp; Aledmys Díaz, inf; Jake Marisnick, of; Lance McCullers Jr., rhp; Roberto Osuna, rhp; Brad Peacock, rhp; George Springer, of.

KANSAS CITY (1) -- Jorge Soler, of.

LOS ANGELES (8) -- Cam Bedrosian, rhp; Brian Goodwin, of; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Tommy La Stella, inf; Keynan Middleton, rhp; Noé Ramirez, rhp; Hansel Robles, rhp; Max Stassi, c.

MINNESOTA (7) -- José Berríos, rhp; Byron Buxton, of; Tyler Duffey, rhp; Trevor May, rhp; Taylor Rogers, lhp; Eddie Rosario, of; Miguel Sanó, 3b.

NEW YORK (9) -- Luis Cessa, rhp; Chad Green, rhp; Jonathan Holder, rhp; Aaron Judge, of; Tommy Kahnle, rhp; Jordan Montgomery, lhp; James Paxton, lhp; Gary Sánchez, c; Gio Urshela, 3b.

OAKLAND (7) -- Chris Bassitt, rhp; Mark Canha, of-1b; Robbie Grossman, of; Liam Hendriks, rhp; Sean Manaea, lhp; Chad Pinder, of; Marcus Semien, ss.

SEATTLE (4) -- Mitch Haniger, of; Omar Narváez, c; Mallex Smith, of; Sam Tuivailala, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (5) -- Oliver Drake, rhp; Tyler Glasnow, rhp; Tommy Pham, of; Daniel Robertson, inf; Chaz Roe, rhp.

TEXAS (5) -- Delino Deshields Jr. of; Joey Gallo, of; Nomar Mazara, of; Rafael Montero, rhp; Danny Santana, of.

TORONTO (3) -- Brandon Drury, 2b; Ken Giles, rhp; Matt Shoemaker, rhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (7) -- Nick Ahmed, ss; Matt Andriese, rhp; Archie Bradley, rhp; Andrew Chafin, lhp; Jake Lamb, 3b-1b; David Peralta, of; Robbie Ray, lhp.

ATLANTA (7) -- Johan Camargo, inf-of; Grant Dayton, lhp; Adam Duvall, of; Mike Foltynewicz, rhp; Shane Greene, rhp; Luke Jackson, rhp; Dansby Swanson, ss.

CHICAGO (6) -- Albert Almora Jr., of; Javier Báez, ss; Kris Bryant, 3b; Willson Contreras, c; Kyle Ryan, lhp; Kyle Schwarber, of.

CINCINNATI (5) -- Trevor Bauer, rhp; Matt Bowman, rhp; Curt Casali, c; Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; Michael Lorenzen, rhp.

COLORADO (7) -- David Dahl, of; Carlos Estévez, rhp; Kyle Freeland, lhp; Jon Gray, rhp; Scott Oberg, rhp; Trevor Story, ss; Tony Wolters, c.

LOS ANGELES (9) -- Pedro Báez, rhp; Cody Bellinger, of-1b; Kiké Hernández, 2b-of; Max Muncy, inf; Joc Pederson, of; Corey Seager, ss; Ross Stripling, rhp; Chris Taylor, of-inf; Julio Urías, lhp.

MIAMI (4) -- Jesús Aguilar, 1b; Adam Conley, lhp; José Ureña, rhp; Jonathan Villar, 2b-ss.

MILWAUKEE (3) -- Josh Hader, lhp; Corey Knebel, rhp; Brent Suter, lhp.

NEW YORK (8) -- Michael Conforto, of; Edwin Díaz, rhp; Robert Gsellman, rhp; Seth Lugo, rhp; Steven Matz, lhp; Brandon Nimmo, of; Marcus Stroman, rhp; Noah Syndergaard, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (6) -- José Álvarez, lhp; Zach Eflin, rhp; Adam Morgan, lhp; Héctor Neris, rhp; J.T. Realmuto, c; Vince Velasquez, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (8) -- Josh Bell, 1b; Michael Feliz, rhp; Adam Frazier, 2b; Keone Kela, rhp; Chad Kuhl, rhp; Joe Musgrove, rhp; Jameson Taillon, rhp; Trevor Williams, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (1) -- John Gant, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (8) -- Zach Davies, rhp; Austin Hedges, c; Dinelson Lamet, rhp; Manuel Margot, of; Luis Perdomo, rhp; Hunter Renfroe, of; Matt Strahm, lhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.

WASHINGTON (4) -- Roenis Elías, lhp; Joe Ross, rhp; Michael Taylor, of; Trea Turner, ss.

Non-Tender Free Agents

NEW YORK -- The 56 players who became free agents when their teams failed to offer 2020 contracts Monday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (2) -- Marco Hernández, rhp; Josh Osich, lhp.

CHICAGO (3) -- Ryan Burr, rhp; Caleb Frare, lhp; Yolmer Sánchez, 2b.

CLEVELAND (2) -- James Hoyt, rhp; Kevin Plawecki, c; .

HOUSTON (1) -- Aaron Sanchez, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (4) -- Humberto Arteaga, ss; Cheslor Cuthbert, 3b-1b; Jesse Hahn, rhp; Erick Mejia, ss.

LOS ANGELES (1) -- Kevan Smith, c,

MINNESOTA (2) -- C.J. Cron, 1b; Trevor Hildenberger, rhp.

OAKLAND (3) -- Ryan Buchter, lhp; Josh Phegley, c; Blake Treinen, rhp.

SEATTLE (2) -- Tim Beckham, ss; Domingo Santana, of.

TAMPA BAY (1) -- Guillermo Heredia, of.

TEXAS (3) -- Ian Gibaut, rhp; Wei-Chieh Huang, rhp; Jeffrey Springs, lhp..

TORONTO (3) -- Jason Adam, rhp; Derek Law, rhp; Luke Maile, c.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (3) -- Caleb Joseph, c; Steven Souza Jr., of; Taijuan Walker, rhp.

ATLANTA (3) -- Charlie Culberson, inf-of; John Ryan Murphy, c; Rafael Ortega, of.

CHICAGO (2) -- Danny Hultzen, lhp; Addison Russell, 2b-ss.

CINCINNATI (2) -- Kevin Gausman, rhp; José Peraza, 2b-ss.

COLORADO (1) -- Wes Parsons, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) -- Yimi García, rhp.

MIAMI (1) -- J.T. Riddle, ss.

MILWAUKEE (5) -- Álex Claudio, lhp; Junior Guerra, rhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Tyler Saladino, inf; Travis Shaw, 3b.

PHILADELPHIA (2) -- Maikel Franco, 3b; César Hernández, 2b.

PITTSBURGH (1) -- Elias Díaz, c.

SAN DIEGO (2) -- Pedro Avila, rhp; Miguel Diaz, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) -- Tyler Anderson, lhp; Rico Garcia, rhp; Kevin Pillar, of; Joey Rickard, of.

WASHINGTON (2) -- Koda Glover, rhp; Javy Guerra, rhp.

