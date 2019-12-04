New COO named by water utility

Central Arkansas Water, which serves about 450,000 customers in Little Rock and the surrounding area, has selected Blake Weindorf as its new chief operating officer.

Weindorf is currently Central Arkansas Water's director of distribution.

He will take over for Thad Luther, who plans to retire after more than 14 years at the utility.

Luther and Weindorf will spend December in transition, and Weindorf will officially move into his role once the distribution director position is filled. Luther will work on special projects for Central Arkansas Water after Jan. 1 and retire in March.

Weindorf's salary as chief operating officer will be $158,080 annually.