NLR's Thomas carries load despite fireworks folly

North Little Rock running back Brandon Thomas (22) has played in just eight games this season because of injuries, but he’s had six 100-yard games and two 200-yard games to rush for 1,157 yards and 16 touchdowns on 141 carries.

North Little Rock running back Brandon Thomas was eight days removed from announcing he had committed to the University of Memphis.

Then, on the Fourth of July, a fireworks incident in North Little Rock changed the course of his senior season. He fired a fireworks cannon, which exploded and injured his right hand, causing nerve damage that has required three separate surgeries.

"I lit [my cannon], I was sitting there and mine ain't shot yet," said Thomas, who has worn a protective cast on his right hand this season. "All of sudden, boom! My ears start ringing, and I couldn't hear nothing.

"It was dark, but I saw red. My fingertips were red. There's blood everywhere. I couldn't move my hand. I never expected it."

Doubt crept into Thomas' mind about his future in football.

"I couldn't move my hand. It was stuck," Thomas said. "I couldn't move nothing. I was thinking, 'How am I going to run the ball?' I was thinking it was over. I really thought it was over for me."

His career wasn't over, but Thomas did miss the Charging Wildcats' first three games.

He returned for North Little Rock's 7A-Central Conference opener Sept. 27 at Little Rock Central, where he rushed for 130 yards and 1 touchdown before hyperextending his left knee.

After the Central game that weekend, Thomas was cooking at home when melted chocolate fell on his right leg causing burns. In North Little Rock's next game against Conway, Thomas was hit on the right leg and the padding that protected his burns was knocked off, forcing him to exit and miss the Charging Wildcats' game at Fort Smith Southside on Oct. 11.

The injuries notwithstanding, Thomas has helped lead North Little Rock to its fourth consecutive Class 7A state championship game as the Charging Wildcats will face 7A-Central Conference rival Bryant on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

In just eight games this season, Thomas -- using his left hand instead of his usual right hand to carry the ball -- has rushed for 1,157 yards and 16 touchdowns on 141 carries.

The Charging Wildcats' back has six 100-yard games and two 200-yard performances, including a 201-yard, 5-touchdown game Oct. 25 against Fort Smith Northside. He also had 219 yards and 3 touchdowns in North Little Rock's Class 7A quarterfinal victory Nov. 22 over Springdale Har-Ber.

At Bryant on Nov. 1, Thomas had 168 yards and 3 touchdowns on 17 carries in the Charging Wildcats' 35-21 loss to the Hornets.

Last season, Thomas rushed for 1,805 yards and 14 touchdowns on 186 carries. He was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Sophomore of the Year in 2017 after rushing for 1,597 yards and 13 touchdowns on 209 carries.

Thomas will have a fourth surgery on his right hand after North Little Rock's season ends. He said he still can't bend his right wrist.

"It's been crazy," Thomas said.

North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell has coached Thomas since 2017. Thomas is 85%, Mitchell said, but he believes in Thomas against Bryant.

"Brandon is such a quiet kid and soft-spoken," Mitchell said. "His passion to get his team to the finish line is what's been really impressive. When we've had to have it, we give it to No. 22 and close our eyes and see what can happen.

"He's been able to do that for us for three years. I wish that kid was 100% because people would see something that is incredible. He's one of the best I've ever had in 30 years. He'll give you every ounce, I can promise you that."

Thomas, who was the 2017 Class 7A state championship game MVP with 199 yards and 2 touchdowns against Bentonville, hopes he can bring North Little Rock a second state title in three seasons.

"Everybody is depending on me right now," Thomas said. "I want another ring. It would make me so happy to see everybody else smile because last year wasn't a good thing to see all my brothers cry. I'd love to finish this year with a ring."

