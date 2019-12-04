Northwest Arkansas teacher arrested after probe into interaction with student

A teacher in Springdale was arrested Wednesday, more than a month after a Springdale High School student reported him having "inappropriate social media interaction" with a student, a police spokesman said.

Springdale police officers arrested Randall Scott Peckham, 57, on a charge of first-degree sexual assault and possession of sexually explicit content involving a child, Lt. Jeff Taylor said in a news release. Peckham was in the Washington County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond Wednesday evening, according to the release.

On Oct. 14, a student at Springdale High School reported that Peckham was having inappropriate conversations over social media with a female student at the school, Taylor said. Springdale detectives opened an investigation and publicly identified Peckham the following day.

Sexual assault first degree is a class A felony with a maximum 30 year sentence and up to $15,000 in fines. Pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child is a class C felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.