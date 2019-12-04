Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Browns cut ex-Hog

The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday released defensive end Chris Smith (Arkansas Razorbacks), whose girlfriend was killed in a roadside accident earlier this season. Smith spent the past two seasons with Cleveland. He did not play in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh despite the Browns being short-handed on the defensive line with Myles Garrett out due to an indefinite suspension. Smith's girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was struck and killed by a car on Sept. 11 while standing on the side of a highway after Smith's car had swerved and crashed. Smith, 27, was not injured. He played against the New York Jets a few days later to honor Cordero, who had recently given birth to the couple's first child. Smith played in nine games this season. The Browns signed him as a free agent in 2018 after one season with Cincinnati. He played three years in Jacksonville.

Jets put Mosley on IR

C.J. Mosley's injury-shortened first season with the New York Jets is officially over. The linebacker was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after playing in just two games because of a severe groin injury suffered in New York's season-opening loss to Buffalo. Jets Coach Adam Gase said during his weekly spot on The Michael Kay Show on 98.7-FM, ESPN New York that Mosley will have surgery on what he called a "core muscle" injury. Mosley recently told ESPN he had a platelet-rich plasma injection that he hoped would heal the injury and he would be able to avoid surgery. Instead, he'll focus on returning next season. After five seasons in Baltimore, the 27-year-old Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million free agent deal in March with the Jets that included $51 million guaranteed.

Program discontinued

Jacksonville University has decided to discontinue its football program. The school made the announcement Tuesday, saying it spent more than a year evaluating its athletic department and exploring ways to position itself for long-term growth and success. Athletic Director Alex Ricker-Gilbert said "ultimately, one option stood out as the best path forward for Jacksonville athletics as a whole. It's clear the resources required to support our football program outweigh the benefits to the overall athletics department and the university." The Dolphins have participated in the nonscholarship Pioneer Football League since 1998. They finished 3-9 this season, the fourth under Coach Ian Shields. The school is offering full tuition scholarships to every football player who chooses to stay at Jacksonville University until graduation. The university also will honor the contracts of all football coaches and assist in their job searches.

BASEBALL

A's, Diekman reunite

Left-handed reliever Jake Diekman agreed to a $7.5 million, two-year contract to return to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday after joining the club in a trade from Kansas City before July's deadline. Diekman's deal includes a team option for the 2022 season. Oakland, which earned the top AL wild card last season before losing at home to Tampa Bay, re-signed Diekman a day after declining to offer a contract to former closer Blake Treinen, letting the 2018 All-Star become a free agent. The right-handed Treinen posted a 0.78 ERA in 2018, but that number ballooned to 4.91 in 2019. After the season, Oakland declined its half of a $5.75 million mutual option on the 32-year-old Diekman, who went 1-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 28 outings for the A's after his July 27 trade after beginning 0-6 with the Royals. Diekman received a $500,000 buyout, then the A's decided to bring him back on a new contract. He made a career-high 76 relief appearances and was second in the AL in games pitched.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies' Clarke out

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke has aggravated a sore left oblique muscle and now is week to week. The Grizzlies detailed Clarke's medical status Tuesday. He hurt his oblique muscle in the first half of Sunday's win at Minnesota. He did not return for the second half and did not dress for Monday night's loss to Indiana. The Grizzlies already are without their top draft pick, Ja Morant, who is week to week because of back spasms. Clarke was the 21st pick out of Gonzaga by Oklahoma City, who traded his draft rights to Memphis. Clarke helped lead the Grizzlies to the summer league title.

SOCCER

League tackles racism

The Italian league has vowed to go "stadium by stadium" in its bid to eradicate racism from soccer in the country. The season has been marred by constant episodes of racist chants and discriminatory behavior, but Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo promised that the governing body is working on "dozens of initiatives." Racist chants have recently been aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Balotelli. All the players targeted -- except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian -- are black. "We're working with what we have," De Siervo said. "The aim is to go and take them one by one and ban them from the stadiums but to make sure that 10, 20, 30 people can't ruin the image of a city, of a country. The one thing De Siervo does not want to see, however, is suspending matches for racist incidents. The news conference was hastily called after Italian media published an audio recording of De Siervo saying he had given the go-ahead for turning off microphones pointed at fans in stadiums to avoid TV viewers hearing racist chants. The audio was recorded on a mobile phone at a board meeting on Sept. 23 and leaked to Italian newspaper La Repubblica. De Siervo defended his comments, saying he was trying "to avoid transforming certain people into heroes" and prevent "the risk of imitation."

FOOTBALL

Panthers fire Rivera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Ron Rivera era came to an abrupt end in Carolina.

The Panthers fired their all-time winningest head coach with the team on a four-game losing streak and headed to its third nonplayoff season in four years.

"I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team," Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement Tuesday. "I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community."

Secondary coach Perry Fewell was named interim head coach.

Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator.

Tepper said he will begin a search for a new coach immediately.

Rivera was hired in 2011 and was 76-63-1 in the regular season and 3-4 in the postseason. In nine seasons, Rivera guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC championship and three NFC South titles.

But the Panthers have fallen on hard times lately after injuries to quarterback Cam Newton the past two seasons. The Panthers are 5-7 this season and are all but eliminated from playoff contention after a 29-21 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday at home.

