100 years ago

Dec. 4, 1919

CONWAY -- County Judge J.A. Lee and County Clerk John Reeves prepared legal notices yesterday calling the county Quorum Court in a special session December 15. A formal summons will be served upon the justices of the peace comprising the court. The law requires that public notices be posted 10 days in advance of the time set for the session. The unprecedented condition into which affairs of the county were thrown when the Quorum Court at its October session voted down practically all appropriations will be the chief matter before the court.

50 years ago

Dec. 4, 1969

• Sixth-graders at Walnut Ridge have sent a big letter to the Razorbacks and a club of elderly women at El Dorado has postponed a meeting scheduled for Saturday so they can watch the GAME. All over Arkansas it was the same as frenzy increased over the University of Arkansas-University of Texas game for the Southwest Conference championship, a national title in football's centennial year and a chance to play Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.

25 years ago

Dec. 4, 1994

• State educators will use the latest Arkansas School District Report Card to identify districts of excelling students and duplicate the successful programs and practices in other schools. Gene Wilhoit, director of the state Department of Education, said last week he'll use the fifth annual school district report card to find high-achieving districts that stand out despite a lack of resources or other characteristics traditionally blamed for holding students back.

10 years ago

Dec. 4, 2009

• The State Review Board of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program on Wednesday nominated 34 properties for consideration to the National Register of Historic Places, including 70-year-old Taylor Memorial Field in Pine Bluff, the Malco Theater in Hot Springs and the Mountain Home Commercial Historic District. The nominations will be sent to the National Park Service, which would decide whether they will be added to the National Register of Historic Places, Mark Christ of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program said. Christ said the board nominates roughly 80 properties in Arkansas each year, and 99 percent of those properties get listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Metro on 12/04/2019